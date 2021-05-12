The Clutch MOV Staff shares their vaccine bucket list

For most of the world, 2020 was a year of isolation, working from home, and socially-distanced outings. For those who have spent more than a year stuck at home or avoiding large crowds, the COVID-19 vaccine is a major milestone and certainly a welcome one. Vaccination numbers are increasing across the country and folks are rejoicing in their ability to once again do the things they took for granted pre-pandemic. Our team at Clutch MOV shares what they were most looking forward to doing once vaccinated and why getting the vaccine was important to them.

Meryl Williams: The first thing I did the weekend after I was fully vaccinated was takemy also vaccinated mother-in-law and sister-in-law to Trader Joe’s, the grocery store/snack dispenser of my dreams. We ate inside a restaurant beforehand — the first time I’d done so since March 13, 2020. It was amazing. I am so relieved to have the vaccine, because it means I can start returning to normal life without the fear of either getting sick myself or inadvertently spreading COVID-19 to those around me.

Olivia Reeder: Normally, our family visits Disney World every year at Christmas, but we didn’t go this past year due to COVID-19. While we had a wonderful Christmas in West Virginia, one of our gifts to ourselves was to reserve a vacation package for Christmas 2021 in hopes that we would be able to go. As they say down there, dreams do come true. I’m happy to report that, as of last month, we’re all vaccinated and will be headed “home” in approximately 220 days.

Emily Rowley: I wanted to get vaccinated so I could be around my family and loved ones without feeling like I was putting them in harms way. So it sounds silly, but the thing I wanted to do most afterwards was just…hugging people. And I’m not generally “a hugger,” really. But you don’t realize how much you can miss human contact until you go a year without touching anyone.

Jennifer Bryant: I feel fortunate to have been fully vaccinated for a month now because there are many countries lagging far behind the US. Visiting with my dad, who has pre-existing conditions, was at the top of my list. A return to traveling ranks pretty high, too!

Joe Stephens: I’m really excited for concerts! My wife Sarah got tickets for me and our daughter Lauren to see Elton John. Unfortunately, it’s still not clear when or if it will ever happen. Hopefully he doesn’t retire for good!

Laura Pytlik: I am excited to hold my new grandson without wearing a mask, and kiss that tiny face! We’re also looking forward to celebrating the 95th birthday of my mother-in-law with lots of hugs and family time.

Sarah Arnold: Now that I’m fully vaccinated, I’m most excited to visit with my grandparents, whom I haven’t seen in more than a year, and hold my brand new nephew! I’m also looking forward to returning to in-person church service, dining in crowded restaurants, and traveling without worrying about maintaining social distance.

Haven’t received your vaccine yet? Learn more about the vaccine and how you can schedule to get vaccinated through the Washington County Health Department and the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department.