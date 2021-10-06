Explore the flavors of downtown Marietta’s food scene with 16 participating restaurants

Restaurants in downtown Marietta are preparing for Marietta Main Street’s first-ever Octoberfeast scheduled from Sunday, October 10th to Saturday, October 23rd.

This spin on the well-known restaurant weeks efforts happening across the U.S. invites diners to explore the flavors of local restaurants in Marietta and be entered to win prizes valued at over $600 by using bingo cards.

A total of 16 restaurants are participating in Octoberfeast, with a dozen offering special discounts, entrees, and drinks for the occasion. With many small businesses still experiencing negative economic impacts of COVID-19, this effort is timed to keep restaurants on their feet.

“Our small business community is strong and our downtown restaurants have endured – and continue to endure – managing the health and safety of their staff with that of the community while maintaining high standards of customer service, food preparation, and warm, inviting atmospheres,” says Cristie Thomas, Executive Director of Marietta Main Street.

Seasonal hummus dish at 740 Social

“Despite staffing shortages and the challenges of food costs and shipping delays, our restaurant owners continue to think on their feet to keep their doors open and provide our community with food service they know and love,” said Thomas.

Octoberfeast is coordinated by the Marietta Main Street Promotions Committee, composed of downtown business owners and community volunteers.

“We want to show our love and support to downtown restaurants in a way that allows our community to explore various local cuisines. Our bingo card format is a simple guide to some of the best dining options in town. We aim to support our restaurant community in a way that is safe and effective despite our challenges over the last year. We hope Octoberfeast encourages our community to support restaurants owned by our very own friends & family. This event is a great way to try new foods and thank employees that are the backbone of our downtown restaurant community,” said Morgan West, Main Street Board Member and Chair of the Main Street Promotions Committee.

Oktoberfest special at The Galley

Diners are encouraged to use the Octoberfeast Bingo Card to guide their restaurant weeks experience downtown; by dining with four restaurants in a line on the card plus one restaurant of their choice, participants will have five total dining experiences. Completed bingo cards can be turned in to any participating restaurant and be entered to win the grand prizes thanks to event sponsors PrimeLending and Cinderelli’s Cleaning.

“PrimeLending is a National Lender but is operated locally by residents of the MOV who live, work, shop, and enjoy life here in our small town. PrimeLending has been in Vienna since 2013 and a resident of 104 Front Street in downtown Marietta since early 2019. We have been privileged to serve so many families from Marietta and the MOV with their mortgage financing needs and this felt like a unique and fun way for us to say ‘thank you’ to all for the trust and confidence in our services,” said David Houser, Area Market Manager for PrimeLending.

Shrimp and grits at The Levee House Bistro (Michelle Waters)

“We have been very fortunate during the pandemic and wanted to support our restaurant community and local businesses by sponsoring this downtown event. As they say, a rising tide lifts all ships. We were excited to get involved and support Octoberfeast as soon as it was brought to our attention. What a great way for all of us to get out and enjoy each other, as well as our local businesses which need our support, now more than ever. And besides, who doesn’t like to eat and win money and/or gifts?” said Houser.

Participating restaurants include 740 Social, Austyn’s Restaurant & Lounge, Boathouse BBQ, Busy Bee Restaurant, Gator’s, Jeremiah’s Coffee House, Levee House Bistro, McKenna’s Market, Over the Moon Pub & Pizza, Tampico Mexican Restaurant, The Cozy Kitchen, The Galley, The Original Pizza Place, Third Street Deli, Tiber Way Grille, and Tonya’s Country Kitchen. To learn more about Octoberfeast, restaurant specials, grand prizes, marketing materials, event sponsors, and bingo cards, visit the Marietta Main Street website at www.mariettamainstreet.org.

Marietta Main Street is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to downtown revitalization using community and economic development and historic preservation strategies. Featured events and programs include First Fridays, Build Up Marietta building and business improvement grant program, downtown beautification, public art, Main Street West, small business support, Hometown Holidays, and more. Learn more at www.mariettamainstreet.org.