Mid-Ohio Valley Restaurant Week is now in its fourth year and welcomes restaurants all across the spectrum: from sushi and BBQ ribs to seafood and steak. With 21 participating restaurants, it is difficult to narrow down your choices when planning out your week. Thankfully, a number of participating restaurants are offering their MOV Restaurant Week menus during lunch this year, too!

Boathouse BBQ, Chams Lebanese Cuisine, DaVinci’s Italian Restaurant, Fusion Japanese Steakhouse, Riverfront Bar & Grill, Riviera at the Valley Gem, Town House, The Original Pizza Place, and Riverbend Family Dining will be serving up their Restaurant Week exclusive 3-course menus for lunch all week! The Parkersburg Brewing Company will also have its menu available during lunch on Friday and Saturday.

Buffalo Chicken Dip at Town House

Stop by Chams Lebanese Cuisine on Market Street in downtown Parkersburg for their much-loved Hummus Dip or Rizkallah’s Mixed Grill Special with shish taouk, shish kabob, and kafta. Or the Riverfront Bar & Grill inside the Historic Lafayette Hotel in downtown Marietta. There you can treat yourself to Crab-Stuffed Mushrooms and Boston Scrod – a lightly floured cod filet sauteed with scallions, mushrooms, and almonds over rice.

The Antipasto Salad at The Original Pizza Place is a great way to start off lunch, followed by your choice of Silician, New York Hand-tossed, or Gluten-Free Pizza. If you’re too full for dessert, take it back to the office with you, whether its the Tiramisu Cup or their delicious Sorbet.

Antipasto Salad at The Original Pizza Place

Wherever you go, there’s no wrong choice – each and every menu is sure to satisfy. Share your MOV Restaurant Week dining experience with us by using the #MOVRestWeek tag and don’t forget to leave our local restaurants reviews if you enjoy your experience!

Mid-Ohio Valley Restaurant Week is a week-long promotion, from Monday, Feb 24th through Saturday, February 29th during which participating local restaurants offer 3-Course Dinners for $30 per person, a great way to enjoy dining out while supporting small business and the hospitality industry! For the full menu and more information, click here!