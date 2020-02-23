This year’s MOV Restaurant Week is a culinary feast for everyone, with several participating restaurants offering vegetarian and gluten-free dishes! The 2020 lineup of restaurants provided a diverse menu to choose from. Check out the below list of vegetarian-friendly and gluten-free entrees to try between February 24th and February 29th for MOV Restaurant Week.

At Davinci’s Italian Restaurant, their Jumbo Shrimp with signature cocktail sauce and Homemade Frozen Coconut Cream Pie are both gluten-free options.

At The Galley in Marietta, their Sweet Potato Gnocchi with roasted brussels sprouts, sage, and parmesan cream is a vegetarian option, while their Herb-Roasted Half-Chicken served over black truffle soft polenta with wild and farmed mushrooms and their Panna Cotta with strawberry balsamic coulis are both gluten-free.

Gluten-Free Meal at The Original Pizza Place

At The Original Pizza Place in Marietta, you’ll find a full three-course meal that is entirely gluten-free! Start with a Small Caprese Salad, then enjoy a Two-Item 10″ Gluten-Free Pizza, and end with Two Scoops of Sorbet!

At the House of Wines, start off with the Carrot Curry Bisque or Quinoa Mixed Greens Salad with cucumber, olives, and a dijon onion vinaigrette, both vegetarian options, as is the Truffle Burrata entree with mushrooms, arugula, and warm baguette.

Carrot Curry Bisque at the House of Wines

Last but certainly not least, vegetarians will find a full three-course meal at the Parkersburg Brewing Company. Kick-off with their Veggie Egg Rolls served with honey sesame, spicy soy, and savory peanut sauces. Then enjoy their Asian Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms with basmati wild rice, cabbage, carrots, and snow peas. End with their Strawberry Cheesecake Wontons – yummy!

Mid-Ohio Valley Restaurant Week is a week-long promotion, from Monday, Feb 24th through Saturday, February 29th during which participating local restaurants offer 3-Course Dinners for $30 per person, a great way to enjoy dining out while supporting small business and the hospitality industry! For the full menu and more information,click here!

