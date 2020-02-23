This year’s MOV Restaurant Week is a culinary feast for everyone, including those that love to feast on fish! The 2020 lineup of restaurants provided a diverse menu to choose from, including dishes that feature shrimp, lobster, mahi-mahi, salmon and more. Check out the below list of seafood-inspired entrees to try between February 24th and February 29th for MOV Restaurant Week.

Kick-off your dining experience at Boathouse BBQ with their Smoked Salmon Rangoons with a sweet chili sauce. Move into entrees with a Pan-Seared Arctic Char topped with a sweet mango-ginger sauce.

At The Boxcar in Saint Marys, start off your meal with a hearty Lobster Bisque, followed by a Salmon and Shrimp Scampi Pasta with asparagus, tomatoes, and fettuccine in an indulgent lemon butter sauce.

DaVinci’s Italian Restaurant has its Colossal Shrimp Cocktail paired with a signature cocktail sauce as an first-course option again this year, a favorite. Follow up with their mouth-watering Wasabi-Crusted Pan-Seared Sea Scallops atop butter and garlic spinach fettuccine and asparagus.

J.P. Henry’s is serving up Fresh Lump Crab Dip or Classic Shrimp Cocktail as appetizers, followed by a Mahi-Mahi Piccata served over angel hair pasta with a side salad for an entree.

Lobster Mac & Cheese at the Riviera at the Valley Gem

It’s only fitting that you’d find great seafood at the Riviera at the Valley Gem. Start with their Mini Crab Stuffed Potatoes and then try their simply divine Lobster Mac & Cheese with a side of soup or salad.

Over at the Riverfront Bar & Grill in Marietta, you’ll find Crab-Stuffed Mushrooms over arugula as a first course, followed by Boston Scrod, a lightly floured cod filet sauteed with scallions, mushrooms, and almonds over rice.

Meanwhile, the River Town Grill kicks off their meal with their Bang Bang Shrimp appetizer followed by their Crab Cakes with seasoned tri-colored potatoes and asparagus for the main course.

Over at Sorella Ristorante in Ripley, you’ll find their Filet of Mahi on a bed of couscous with red pepper sauce to your liking. Or try the Bacon-Wrapped Prawns and Shrimp Scampi at the Town House in Marietta.

Mid-Ohio Valley Restaurant Week is a week-long promotion, from Monday, Feb 24th through Saturday, February 29th during which participating local restaurants offer 3-Course Dinners for $30 per person, a great way to enjoy dining out while supporting small business and the hospitality industry! For the full menu and more information, click here!