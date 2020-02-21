This year’s MOV Restaurant Week is a culinary feast for everyone, including those that love to pig out on pork! The 2020 lineup of restaurants provides a diverse menu to choose from, including dishes that feature pork in all of its kinds: shank, tenderloin, belly, chop, and – everyone’s favorite – bacon. Check out the below list of pork-inspired dishes ranging the full gamut of a three-course meal from February 24th through February 29th for MOV Restaurant Week.

The Blennerhasset Restaurant & Lounge is featuring an Apple Braised Pork Shank as a second-course option. Served with mashed Yukon potatoes and herb carrots, it’s the perfect preface to one of their cake dessert options.

Speaking of braised pork, Sorella Ristorante is also offering a second-course option for their braised pork. Pig out on their Tender Braised Pork in a tomato ragu with herbed pappardelle pasta after trying one of their first course options – we’d recommend their arugula goat cheese salad!

One of this year’s first-time participants is Busy Bee Restaurant and their three-course menu includes a wide variety of flavorful food, including their first course Korean Pork Belly option. Order this or Surf & Turf; either way, diners are sure to be pleased.

Korean Pork Belly at Busy Bee Restaurant

Chop, chop! If you’re a fan of pork chops, you’ll want to make sure you schedule out reservations to dine in each one of these participating restaurants: Fairplain Yacht Club, Fusion Japanese Steakhouse, and Riverbend Family Dining. From Fairplain Yacht Club, expect a Smoked 16 oz. Pork Chop with smoked balsamic cabbage. From Fusion Japanese Steakhouse, expect a Bone-In Pork Loin Chop with succulent potatoes, brussels sprouts, and purple cabbage. And, last but certainly not least, from Riverbend Family Dining you can expect Baked Pork Chops with mushroom sauces and two sides.

Instead of two third-course dessert options, The Boxcar is featuring perhaps the best dessert choices of all: tiramisu or more pork! In lieu of tiramisu for dessert, give their Chili Rubbed Pork Tenderloin a try. This course is served with root beer BBQ sauce, garlic mashed potatoes, and sauteed asparagus. What a way to finish a three-course meal!

If you want to kick off your meal with everyone’s favorite pork – bacon – make sure to head to the Town House and order their Bacon-Wrapped Prawns for your first-course option.

Mid-Ohio Valley Restaurant Week is a week-long promotion, from Monday, Feb 24th through Saturday, February 29th during which participating local restaurants offer 3-Course Dinners for $30 per person, a great way to enjoy dining out while supporting small business and the hospitality industry! For the full menu and more information, click here!