Mid-Ohio Valley Restaurant Week is now in its fourth year and welcomes restaurants all across the spectrum: from sushi and BBQ ribs to seafood and steak. This year, there are six restaurants participating in this culinary event for the first time!

The Boxcar, Busy Bee Restaurant, Fusion Japanese Steakhouse, The Original Pizza Place, Parkesrbug Brewing Company and Riverbend Family Dining are first-time participants in MOV Restaurant Week, each featuring something special to diners this year.

At The Boxcar in Saint Marys, WV you’ll find hearty treats like Smoked Salmon Rangoons and Toffee Cake with Maple Bourbon Ice Cream, topped with a butterscotch whiskey sauce. With their recent expansion, the restaurant has twice the seating – but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t reserve your spot just in case!

Two Fantasy Rolls are one entree option offered by Fusion Japanese Steakhouse

Fusion Japanese Steakhouse’s Restaurant Week menu includes not one, but two Fantasy Rolls as an entree option. The first is a Lightly Battered Shrimp Tempura Roll with tender spicy lobster, spicy crabmeat, avocado, and cream cheese wrapped in a delicate green soybean paper topped with creamy Japanese mayo, sweet and savory eel sauce, scallions and red tobiko. The second, a Delicious Spicy Tuna Roll with tangy seaweed salad and spicy crabmeat wrapped in homemade Japanese sushi rice and red soybean paper, drizzled with wasabi mayo and topped with wasabi tobiko.

Located in downtown Parkersburg, the Parkersburg Brewing Company is serving up a Shrimp Gumbo with basmati white rice that we cannot wait to try, as well as Veggie Egg Rolls served with honey, sesame, spicy soy, and savory peanut sauces.

Veggie Egg Roll Appetizer at the Parkersburg Brewing Company

The Original Pizza Place is another newcomer to MOVRW this year and boy are they going all in! For the main course, good luck choosing between their Sicilian and NY Style Hand-tossed pizzas, both of which are high on our list. Finish your meal off with a slice of their amazing Brooklyn Blackout Cake.

Riverbend Family Dining in Beverly, Ohio is looking forward to participating this year and has added their beloved Fried Frog Legs to their MOV Restaurant Week menu as an appetizer and entree option! Both Riverbend Family Dining and The Original Pizza Place are offering their Restaurant Week menu items during lunch, too, in case you are trying to squeeze in as many meals as you can.

Crispy Fried Frog Legs from Riverbend Family Dining

Last but certainly not least, Busy Bee Restaurant is excited to participate in their first MOV Restaurant Week. Their creative menu features everything from Rabbit Pappardelle to Korean Pork Belly, a daring departure from their regular menu items that already has our mouths watering! Did we mention the Kahlua Cream Pie? No? (More for us!)

Mid-Ohio Valley Restaurant Week is a week-long promotion, from Monday, Feb 24th through Saturday, February 29th during which participating local restaurants offer 3-Course Dinners for $30 per person, a great way to enjoy dining out while supporting small business and the hospitality industry! For the full menu and more information, click here!

