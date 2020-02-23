This year’s MOV Restaurant Week features a delicious variety of high-class entrees from well-trained chefs, but this listicle is here to give praise to the real MVPs of MOVRW: desserts! For those who plan their dinner based on dessert, this preview is for you! Check out this list of desserts that are showin’ up for your sweet tooth between February 24th and February 29th for MOV Restaurant Week.

Austyn’s is bringing dessert lovers the choice between their Bread Pudding or their New York Cheesecake – you can’t choose wrong there.

Decadence is the word at The Galley, who is offering both a Panna Cotta with Strawberry Balsamic Coulis (which is Gluten-Free) or their Bacon Profiteroles with Pate a Choux Puffs served with vanilla bean ice cream, dark chocolate ganache, and bacon pecan brittle.

Panna Cotta with Strawberry Balsamic Coulis at The Galley

Riverfront Bar and Grill at the Lafayette Hotel is offering their Mud Slide Pie or delicious Caramel Apple Cake, while Sorella Ristorante in Ripley has their famous Cannoli or New York Cheesecake.

At Bogey’s BBQ & Grille, try their Deep Fried Cheesecake topped with choice of sauce, a perfect ending to a perfect meal.

Deep-Fried Cheesecake at Bogey’s BBQ & Grille

For unique spins on fruity desserts, try the French Pear Tart at the Riviera at the Valley Gem or the Fried Apple Cinnamon Bites, hand-rolled torts filled with a blend of apples, cream, cinnamon and sugar, drizzled with caramel, and served with vanilla bean ice cream at River Town Grill.

Wherever you go, you can guarantee your meal will end with the perfect sweet treat!

Mid-Ohio Valley Restaurant Week is a week-long promotion, from Monday, Feb 24th through Saturday, February 29th during which participating local restaurants offer 3-Course Dinners for $30 per person, a great way to enjoy dining out while supporting small business and the hospitality industry! For the full menu and more information, click here!