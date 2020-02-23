Chicken is the most popular meat to eat in the U.S.A. and this protein has certainly made an appearance during this year’s MOV Restaurant Week. Diners can look forward to all kinds of chicken dishes, including chicken legs, pulled chicken, chicken dip, chicken breast, chicken pasta and more. Check out the below list of chicken-inspired dishes on the menu of participating restaurants from February 24th through February 29th for MOV Restaurant Week.

The Blennerhasset Restaurant & Lounge is featuring a Honey Lime Chicken Leg Quarter with cilantro rice and zucchini, a perfect dish to follow one of their first course options of a wedge salad or soup du jour.

Bogey’s BBQ & Grille is offering their Bogey Platter as a second-course option. This Platter includes a ½ rack of Smoked BBQ Ribs, Pulled Chicken & Brisket, and two sides.

The scrumptious Bogey Platter from Bogey’s BBQ & Grille

A second-course option at Fairplain Yacht Club is their Tequila Lime Sizzler: grilled chicken breast with yum yum rice and tequila lime mojo sauce served in a sizzling skillet.

The Galley is offering a robust three-course menu for MOV Restaurant Week, and an Herb-Roasted Half Chicken is one of their second-course options. This dish is served over black truffle soft polenta with wild and farmed mushrooms.

Diners can look forward to enjoying Chicken Mushroom Marsala at J.P. Henry’s. This second-course dish is served with steamed Basmati rice.

A classic appetizer and favorite of any diner, the Town House is offering a Buffalo Chicken Dip as a first-course option at their restaurant for MOV Restaurant Week.

Parkersburg Brewing Company not only offers a great lineup of locally-brewed beer, but their menu for MOV Restaurant Week is sure to keep their reservation lists full. For chicken lovers, a Cajun Chicken Alfredo with sauteed onions, carrots and cherry tomatoes can be found served with linguini and crostini.

Mid-Ohio Valley Restaurant Week is a week-long promotion, from Monday, Feb 24th through Saturday, February 29th during which participating local restaurants offer 3-Course Dinners for $30 per person, a great way to enjoy dining out while supporting small business and the hospitality industry! For the full menu and more information, click here!