The Mid Ohio Valley Players kick off a month of Trick or Treat for the Valley with a special performance by the Patsy Tribute Band for an evening of Patsy Cline favorites on Friday, Oct. 2 at 8:00 p.m. on Zoom. Considered one of country music’s greatest vocalists, Cline was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1973. With hits such as her breakout song, Walking After Midnight, and standards such as Your Cheating Heart and Always, Cline’s songs span the genres from country to pop.

The Patsy Tribute Band features the dulcet tones of Sharri Wilson Braid, who gives voice to Patsy’s songs. Braid is well known in the area for her performances in local productions of the musical Always, Patsy Cline and in the Patsy Tribute Band. Jena Blair, long-time MOVP member, remembered the last time she saw Braid in the musical. “When I watched Sharri as Patsy Cline, I felt like I was really watching Patsy. She is so talented.”

In addition to Braid, the band is composed of a talented group of musicians who last brought Always, Patsy Cline to life on the MOVP stage: Karen Cox on the piano, Mark Doebrich on the guitar, Ken Barton on the Bass, and Nate Hess on the drums.

John “Mack” McHale, another veteran of the Mid Ohio Valley Players, noted that “during this time of COVID worries and the stress that comes of it, the Mid-Ohio Valley has a pleasant answer. As social distancing is the new normal that we must endure, why not at least enjoy it? We are beginning our own vaccine, of a kind; a series of performances by local musicians from all around the MOV. Thus was born ‘In Our Living Room Concerts’.”

McHale continued, saying that “Sharri had zero hesitation about being a part of this new venture. I must say it was very heartening that a network of musicians has lined up for future broadcasts. In this strange new world, we must find new ways to do the things we love to do. During this time when opportunities are so limited for going to venues to hear live music, MOVP is thrilled to give patrons a chance to enjoy this wonderful band again.”

Friday’s performance is a special fund-raising event for MOVP. MOVP President JR Wells said, “We really appreciate everyone who has given in response to the WMOVP Radio Theatre series. It has helped keep the bills paid. We are trying to branch out what we have to offer so that we can not only meet the entertainment needs of our patrons, but also get the word out to different audiences as to ways they can help keep community theatre alive and well during this difficult time.” Because performance theatres have not been able to open since March and now are restricted to only 15% of the capacity of their theaters, MOVP, like many other non-profit community theaters are having to rely on the generosity of their supporters.

Wells explained, “The goal of the pledge drive is $20,000 which will help us to meet overhead costs and continue to work on renovations now that the new roof is in place. Producing original scripts, offering creative outlets for actors, directors, and technicians, educating the next generation through Jr. Players and Youth Theatre, and providing family entertainment for the Valley is what it’s all about and we need the community’s help.” The group just crested the $7,000 mark of the campaign and they are hopeful that folks will respond to an evening of quality entertainment. Volunteers will be on hand at the theatre during the performance to take pledges by phone at 740-374-9434 or contributions can be made online at movp.org or by mailing a check to P.O. Box 814, Marietta, OH 45750.

To view the performance, join on the webinar link, Friday, October 2 at 8:00 p.m. at or call in to hear the audio at 301-715-8592 or 312-626-6799, Webinar ID: 936 2677 9110. If you are unable to join in for the performance it will be available on the Mid Ohio Valley Players, Inc. Facebook page as a premier video on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 7:00 p.m. WMOVP Radio Theatre will return next week on Friday, Oct. 9 at 8:00 p.m. with the second Trick or Treat offering of the month with The Hitchhiker, from the classic radio series Suspense. directed by Suzanne Walker.