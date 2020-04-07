The Mid-Ohio Valley Multi-Cultural Festival Board of Directors announced on Monday, April 6 that this year’s festival originally scheduled for June 19-21, 2020, has been canceled.

“After reviewing the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Guidelines and COVID-19 projections for Ohio and West Virginia, we are confident this is the right and responsible thing to do,” said the Board of Directors in a statement. “Above all, we want to promote the safety and health of everyone involved.”

The MOV Multi-Cultural Festival is synonymous with summer in the Mid-Ohio Valley, having been a constant summer staple for the past 25 years. “We know so many look forward to coming together under the trees of the City Park to celebrate life and unity,” said the Board. “We hope you will join us next year, June 18-20, 2021.”

Festival organizers are planning to provide video links on their website and Facebook page to performing groups they had planned to have this year and who are committed to performing next year. “We may also highlight some past performers who are memorable,” said Bea Corra, one of the festival’s co-founders. “It is amazing to look back at all the great entertainment we’ve had over the years.”

The Mid-Ohio Valley Multi-Cultural Festival Board asks the community to remember they are a 501(c)3 organization. “We make it all happen with a volunteer board, grants from philanthropic organizations, generous support from Wood County and the City of Parkersburg, and our many business supporters,” said Corra. For those interested in becoming a sponsor for the 2021 festival, more information can be found at www.movmcf.org. Those interested in assisting with planning can send a message on the MOVMCF Facebook page or email movmcf@gmail.com.

Until then, the MOVMCF Board encourages the community to look forward to the enticing aroma of international treats, the amazing crafters and vendors, and the constant sounds of celebration coming from the stage. “Most of all, let us not take for granted the ability and freedom we will once again have to gather with our community, embrace each other, shake hands and dance shoulder to shoulder.”