MMS and CVB Host Holiday Virtual Cash Mob Series

Shopping local and supporting small business is important every year, but this year, it’s more important than ever. To help shoppers in the Mid-Ohio Valley purchase holiday items online, Marietta Main Street and the Marietta-Washington County CVB are hosting a holiday series of Virtual Cash Mobs!

“With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise in our region and downtown small businesses still struggling to hang on, it’s important that consumers shop local and online this holiday season,” said Cristie Thomas, Executive Director of Marietta Main Street. “By purchasing holiday gifts from small businesses, you give the gift that keeps on giving: a strong local economy in Marietta!”

The Virtual Cash Mobs events will be hosted via Facebook Live from the Facebook Page of the featured business. The series kicks off on Monday, November 16th and concludes on Friday, December 11th, with virtual shopping events scheduled at 9:00 pm on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday evenings.

“Virtual Cash Mobs are the perfect opportunity to find gifts for everyone on your list and ensure your well-earned dollars are invested locally and contribute to strengthening our local economy.”

Participating businesses include Wit & Whimzy, Rockstar Wellness, the Valley Gem, American Flags & Poles, Baker & Baker Jewelers, The Original Pizza Place, Just A Jar Design Press, and Jeremiah’s Coffee House.

“The Virtual Cash Mob series is an excellent way for people to engage with my shop from the comfort of their home,” said Laura Pytlik, owner of Wit & Whimzy. “This year more than ever, small businesses appreciate the support of our community and loyal customers. I’m putting together some nice gift box ideas so my customers can check some names off their list, save some money and support small businesses at the same time.”

Shoppers can tune in via Facebook Live to discover great, local merchandise, enjoy sales and special offers, and learn about each participating small business. During each Cash Mob, shoppers will be entered to win a $50 gift card to the featured small business, thanks to the Marietta-Washington County CVB.

“Our local businesses have been through so much trying to keep their doors open throughout the uncertainness of 2020,” said Deana Clark, Executive Director of the Marietta-Washington County CVB.“These same businesses mean so much to our efforts to bring tourism to Washington County. This added support during the holiday season is one way we can say thank you for all they do for our communities.”

“From our quaint boutiques and famous leather goods shop to our unique and quirky gift shops, downtown Marietta merchants have something for everyone on your list,” said Clark. “You can find anything from toys to kitchen tools and everything in between – all in our cozy, safe and nostalgic town!”