Up-and-coming wedding, event and design business, Ivory & Rust invites the Mid-Ohio Valley community to several events throughout the summer, including a regular pop-up mini market. To find Ivory & Rust, just look for the eye-catching 1994 miniature horse trailer turned mobile bar, “Miss Daisy.”

Making an appearance at the June 3 First Friday Artist Walk in downtown Marietta, Ivory & Rust will host a vintage pop-up featuring thrifted items from ReThread and Roam.

On the August 5 First Friday Artist Walk, Ivory & Rust will be selling hand-selected trendy pieces from Baker & Baker Jewelers, Just Lovely Apparel, and Free Society Boutique. Alongside the pop-up, Marietta Henna will be hosting a flash sale for henna tattoo.





“My small business’ big dream is to create a community space where people feel safe, are free to express themselves, inspire others, and to explore all elements of art and design,” said Sara Schmidt, owner of Ivory & Rust. “I am thrilled to connect with the community through these summer events.”

Ivory & Rust will also host regular pop-up mini markets in New Matamoras every Friday in June from 5-7 p.m., starting June 10. Wildroot Flower Company bouquets, fresh produce, brown eggs, and other weekly specials will be available.

Ivory & Rust will also host regular pop-up mini markets in New Matamoras every Friday in June from 5-7 p.m., starting June 10. Wildroot Flower Company bouquets, fresh produce, brown eggs, and other weekly specials will be available.

“Miss Daisy was one of the biggest hits of our day,” said May bride Keisha Cole. “Our guests raved about you all [Ivory & Rust].”

Ivory & Rust is a wedding, event and design business out of New Matamoras, Ohio. Ivory & Rust specializes in curating unique event experiences through pop-up picnics, patio parties and more.