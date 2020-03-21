Help Support Local Service Workers

Give Someone A Tip

Many of us would regularly be patronizing bars, salons, restaurants, and other businesses that have been ordered closed. Even if you are socially isolating, you can help to support our local service industry staff. Consider sending a “tip” to your favorite bartender, server, stylist, barber, or other service workers. Use the google sheet linked below to find their Venmo/Paypal info. Note that you can sort by each column heading or use “ctrl+f” to find the person you are looking for by name or place of employment. If you don’t see your favorite service industry folks listed, encourage them to come and fill out the form (see below). Please circulate widely.

The information on this list is self-reported by members of the community and this information is provided “as is.” We do not monitor or verify the accuracy of the information on this list and make no representations or warranties regarding this list. Individuals who wish to send a tip are encouraged to independently verify the legitimacy of the recipient of the tip. Include “Tip Jar” in your tip description.

Get On the List

The States of Ohio and West Virginia have ordered all bars, restaurants, and other non-essential businesses to shutter. Many of our friends and neighbors depend on tips to make ends meet. This virtual tip jar is for local service industry staff – employees at bars, restaurants, salons, etc – to post their Venmo or Paypal information so that customers, neighbors, and community members can continue to support them. This money will go DIRECTLY to you.