Clutch MOV Announces COVID-19 Relief Fund for Musicians in the Mid-Ohio Valley

Clutch MOV, the Mid-Ohio Valley’s community magazine, in partnership with the Deacons of First Presbyterian Church of Marietta, Ohio, today announced the creation of a relief fund aimed to assist local musicians who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic: The Mid-Ohio Valley Musician Relief Fund.

While financial relief has been made available to businesses, organizations, and nonprofits to aid in recovery during the COVID-19 pandemic, little has been made available to those who rely on live performances and creative pursuits. Resources that are available are often reserved for those who are employed full-time in the creative industry and not designed to help those with additional sources of income.

“For many of our local musicians here in the Mid-Ohio Valley – who contribute to the cultural identity and richness of our community – the inability to perform live for most of last year has had a significant impact on their livelihood,” said Sarah Arnold, Owner and Publisher of Clutch MOV. “As a community publication whose mission is to uplift and celebrate the good in our community, we’ve partnered with the Deacons of First Presbyterian Church in Marietta, Ohio to provide relief to local musicians who have suffered from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“We have seen the impact that this pandemic has had on the local music community and are glad that we can help relieve some of the burden of those seriously affected by this situation.”

The First Presbyterian Church of Marietta’s Deacons have funded $6,000 to create the MOV Musician Relief Fund. This fund is not intended to make up for all lost revenue in 2020, but to help lessen the loss by providing some financial relief. Local musicians can apply for relief and receive up to $300 each.

“The Deacons of First Presbyterian Church of Marietta are excited to partner with Clutch MOV in the formation of the Mid-Ohio Valley Musician Relief Fund. Music holds a dear place in our church and is an important part of our worship,” said Deacon Emilia Van Reeth on behalf of the Deacons. “As a congregation, we understand the power and peace that music brings to people, as well as how it can be a creative outlet for many. With so many musicians in our own church, we have seen the impact that this pandemic has had on the local music community and are glad that we can help relieve some of the burden of those seriously affected by this situation.”

Applications will be accepted through March 3rd, 2021, at which time all applications will be reviewed by a panel. All applicants will be notified of their application status by Saturday, March 13th. Musicians in Washington County, Ohio and Wood County, West Virginia can apply by completing this application form.

Interested in joining the First Presbyterian Church of Marietta’s Deacons to fund this effort to support our local creative community? Email sarah@clutchmov.com to learn how you can help!