Memorial Health System has been notified that the Washington County person identified positive for COVID-19 has a social connection to one of our Wound Care Center employees. That employee is currently being tested. To be abundantly cautious and help protect the safety of our employees, patients, and community, we are placing all Wound Care Center staff in potential contact on a 14-day quarantine until final results are known.

In addition, we are contacting patients who came in contact, and are asking them to quarantine for 14 days as well. Staff that were not in contact will still be able to see patients. Patients with upcoming appointments are being contacted and appointments being coordinated to continue to deliver care important to their health and well-being.

Memorial Health System takes the health of our community very seriously. We continue to follow CDC guidelines for cleaning, entrances to our facilities, and caring for our patients.

