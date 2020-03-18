As State and Federal regulations continue to develop daily due to COVID-19, communities across the United States have had to adapt to these changes.

Marietta Community Foundation has created a strategy to make sure each citizen has access to resources they need during COVID-19 concerns. As regulations continue to change and become more stringent, the Foundation will continue to adapt their plan as necessary.

“This is what we do at the Foundation,” said Heather Allender, President & CEO of the Foundation. “We are proactive… we don’t want to wait around for an opportunity to help, we want to create opportunities to help.”

The Foundation’s COVID-19 Community Plan will take place in different phases, but it will be malleable enough to adapt as the situation sees fit. The plan was created after conducting research and consulting with several organizations providing “boots on the ground” services throughout Washington County.

According to their research, regulations have effected two demographics the most, students and seniors. While many groups, including local service groups, have rightfully focused their efforts to assist our youngest generations, the Foundation is focusing their “phase one” efforts on our oldest generations, the most vulnerable to COVID-19.

By adapting their services, these organizations continue to care for their clients.

By partnering with a donor, the Foundation has approved a $12,000 emergency grant, $7,000 coming from their Community Impact Fund, to help with transportation and daily meals for seniors for O’Neill Senior Center and Community Action over the next three weeks.

“Without the continued efforts from O’Neill Senior Center and Community Action, our seniors could be at risk of isolation, food insecurity, and serious health issues,” said Heather Allender, President & CEO of the Foundation. “By adapting their services, these organizations continue to care for their clients, but with an added expense which is where the Foundation can help!”

O’Neill Senior Center is not only providing meals, but they are also picking up prescriptions and doing wellness checks for each of their clients. Their employees are being closely monitored for any signs of potential COVID-19 symptoms.

We are finding creative ways to meet the needs of the most vulnerable population.

“Operations as we know them have come to a standstill, but what hasn’t stopped is our staff members serving the community,” said Connie Huntmsan, Executive Director at O’Neill Senior Center. “We are finding creative ways to meet the needs of the most vulnerable population and new services are being offered because of generosity of Marietta Community Foundation.”

The Foundation wants to encourage the citizens of Washington County to care for one another during this time and stay up-to-date with the latest developments on the story.

“Our research has shown that there are a lot of people in our county working tirelessly to help bring resources to the people who need it most,” said Allender. “Our community plan will give different opportunities to donate and volunteer to assist in these efforts. The only way we will get through this is by working together.”

The Marietta Community Foundation meets National Standards for operational quality, donor service and accountability in the community foundation sector. Founded in 1974, the Marietta Community Foundation has grown over the years thanks to a number of generous gifts.

Marietta Community Foundation works to improve Washington County through grants and initiatives, if you want to assist with the COVID-19 Community Plan, please contact Heather Allender at 740-373-3286 or heather@mcfohio.org.