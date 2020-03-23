Marietta Community Foundation Announced Phase 3 of COVID-19 Community Plan

COVID-19 regulations have greatly impacted the lives of our local students and have left many children at risk of not receiving resources they are dependant on. Phase Three of Marietta Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Community Plan included a collaborative effort to support our youngest generations.

“Every phase of our COVID-19 Community Plan has been meticulously thought out,” said Heather Allender, President & CEO of Marietta Community Foundation. “We were excited to work with the local Rotary Clubs to help support kids throughout the county!”

Last week, Marietta Community Foundation, Marietta Noon Rotary Club, Marietta Morning Rotary Club, and Marietta Rotary Foundation, awarded $12,000 to be used by three local organizations that serve Washington County children.

“As Rotarians, it is our responsibility to step up and help our community in times of need,” said Shawn Taylor, President of Marietta Noon Rotary Club. “We are fortunate to be apart of an organization that puts service above self and to be able to provide financial support for those who need our assistance. Times like this call for communities to pull together and help others… we will always do our best to support those around us.”

The Boys & Girls Club of Washington County, GoPacks, and the Ely Chapman Educational Foundation have received $4,000 each to be used to provide meals and other services to local children.

“As this new normal persists, families already operating on the edge of survival need all the help they can get,” said Rebecca Johnson, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club of Washington County. “many of us feel helpless and at a loss of control. By pulling together, giving back, volunteering, we are able to help and bring back that sense of control.”

As Marietta Community Foundation has implemented several initiatives through three phases of its COVID-19 Community Plan, Phase Four will focus on sustaining these measures until further notice.

“As uncertainty grows the Foundation wants to provide stability and consistency,” said Allender.

The Marietta Community Foundation meets National Standards for operational quality, donor service and accountability in the community foundation sector. Founded in 1974, the Marietta Community Foundation has grown over the years thanks to a number of generous gifts.

Marietta Community Foundation works to improve Washington County through grants and initiatives, if you want to assist with the COVID-19 Community Plan or volunteer with a local nonprofit in need, please contact Heather Allender at 740-373-3286 or heather@mcfohio.org.