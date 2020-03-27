For the past few weeks, Marietta Community Foundation has been sharing the actions they have taken during COVID-19 concerns.

Through different phases, the Foundation has shared how their COVID-19 Community Plan is benefitting the elderly population, our food pantries, and our local children. Though these plans adapt, due to ever-changing circumstances, the end goal is always the same… to rise above as one.

“The Foundation’s mission is to see generosity practiced by all in Washington County and over the last week, we’ve seen countless examples of our neighbors helping one another,” said Heather Allender, President & CEO of the Foundation. “We’re proud of this neighborly love, love of community, pride for community, keeping funds local.”

The Foundation would like to acknowledge the countless, selfless acts from members of the community including the work of the local restaurant, Joe Momma’s Kitchen. With our elderly population still at high risk of becoming isolated, Joe Momma’s Kitchen has stepped in to start delivering meals to seniors.

In honor of this act of kindness and civic leadership, an anonymous donor has pledged a $1,000 to assist with these efforts, which will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the Foundation.

“Desperate times require variations from the norm,” said the donor. “The people at Joe Momma’s Kitchen donate to local non-profits every month… This is the least we can do to honor their efforts!”

Joe Momma’s Kitchen is now delivering over 160 meals and the demand increases each day. If you are healthy and would like to volunteer, please contact them at 740-434-7408.

Although many people and organizations have already stepped up to meet the needs facing our community, there is still work that needs to be done. The Foundation would like to challenge all who can donate to the COVID-19 Community Plan to make sure no one goes without.

“We have said it all along, the only way for Washington County to pull through this time is to do it together,” said Allender, “and that’s what we are doing. On behalf of the Foundation, I want to say thank you to all who are working together.”

Marietta Community Foundation works to improve Washington County through grants and initiatives, if you want to donate to the COVID-19 Community Plan or volunteer with a local nonprofit in need, please contact Heather Allender at 740-373-3286 or heather@mcfohio.org.