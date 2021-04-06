Marietta Riverfront Roar Canceled for 2021

The Board of Directors of the Riverfront Roar has voted to cancel the 2021 event, which was tentatively scheduled for July 9 – 11 at the Ohio River Levee in downtown Marietta.

“With so much uncertainty, we felt we had no choice but to make the exceedingly difficult decision to suspend Roar another year,” committee chairwoman Carmen Taylor said. “We started planning last fall for the 2021 Riverfront Roar, hoping that we’d be clear of lockdowns by this summer, or at least know they’d be released in time for our event. However, there’s been no ‘all clear’ from the governor, nor any indication of one in sight, and we’re at the point of having to sign contracts, get permits, and issue commitment money or to call it off.”

Taylor continued, “As we’re a free-to-the-public event, we depend upon fundraisers, sponsorships, and donations to exist, in addition to modest revenue from concessions. But with many local businesses financially stressed amid lockdown limits, the money to support the event has become scarce. We empathize with our sponsors and understand they need their limited funds to help them weather this protracted storm; giving to an event like Roar is a luxury they just can’t afford this year.”

First held in 2001, Marietta Riverfront Roar takes place every July at the Ohio River Levee in downtown Marietta. The three-day festival features nationally sanctioned powerboat racing, live music, fireworks, concessions, and activities for children. For several years, the racers have voted Marietta Riverfront Roar their favorite race site of the season.