What a perfect weekend for Marietta’s coldest event! Thousands of locals and visitors came downtown on Saturday to see hand-carved ice sculptures on display during Marietta Main Street’s Marietta Ice Show, sponsored by Glenwood Community. Sixteen pre-carved sculptures were displayed throughout downtown on Front, Second and Putnam Streets, as well as on the Armory Lawn where folks were able to watch artist Tyson Whistler carve the seventeenth and final sculpture live. Despite hail, snow, and gusts of wind, the community was eager to partake in this festive, outdoor event that most look forward to all year.

While no pictures truly do Tyson Whistler’s incredible ice sculptures justice, we didn’t want you to miss out on seeing these beautiful works of art if you did not make it to downtown Marietta over the weekend. Each sculpture was carved and detailed by hand with craftmanship many years in the making and put on display for the community to enjoy. Tyson went above and beyond this year with elaborate designs that glistened in the snow. Without further ado, here are the 17 sculptures Tyson carved for Saturday’s Marietta Ice Show, including the live carving at the Armory!

Sponsored by PrimeLending





Sponsored by Marietta Brewing Co.







Sponsored by Marietta Moose Lodge







Sponsored by The Cook’s Shop







Sponsored by Clutch MOV







Sponsored by JustAJar Design Press







Sponsored by The Galley







Sponsored by the Riverside Artists Gallery, Marietta Adventure Company, Tampico Mexican Restaurant, and Rainbow Creek Land and Development







Sponsored by Baker & Baker Jewelers







Sponsored by Peoples Bank







Sponsored by Tabletop Puzzles & Games and Andy’s Toy Chest







Sponsored by Mattressmax







Sponsored by the Marietta-Washington Convention & Visitors Bureau





Sponsored by Memorial Health System





Sponsored by Southeast Ohio Public Energy Council







Sponsored by We Lov Pets







Live Carving

Tyson began carving his final sculpture on site at the Armory at 2:00 pm on Saturday, finishing up around 5:00 pm, just as the sun began to set. This stunning sculpture is of two hands holding the world. Learn more about artist Tyson Whistler and his process.













Clutch MOV was proud to once again be a sponsor for Marietta Main Street’s Marietta Ice Show! We are grateful to artist Tyson Whistler for sharing his incredible art with our entire community. Thank you to Marietta Main Street, their volunteers, and all of the sponsoring businesses for coming together to create a special day for the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Did you take photos of our Viewfinder sculpture during the Marietta Ice Show? Tag @clutchmov in your photos for a chance to win a prize! Be sure to tag us before Monday, January 18th at noon, at which time we’ll announce a winner!