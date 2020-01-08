The Entrepreneurship program at Marietta College will host the Third Annual Junior PioBiz Competition on the campus of Marietta College during the Spring 2020 semester. Junior PioBiz is a Two-Round Business Idea Competition for high school students. Students may compete alone or in up to 5-member teams.

Round One of the competition is entitled Problem-Solution, and is scheduled for Friday, February 21 at 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in Gathering Place, located on Seventh Street. In this round of the competition, students will be provided stands where they can attach their posters that display a problem and their proposed product or service that solves the problem.

The top six winning teams in Round One of the competition will receive certificates, $50 cash awards, the opportunity to work with Marietta College students on their projects, and move to Round Two.

Round Two of the competition is entitled Proof of Concept, and is scheduled for Friday, April 3 at 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm in Cooper Auditorium in Thomas Hall, on the corner of Putnam and Fifth. In this round of the competition, students will be given up to 5 minutes to describe their business idea and provide evidence that their idea is feasible.

The top three winning teams in Round Two of the competition will receive the following awards:

First Place: Three free Marietta College 3-credit hour courses valued at $4,275.00 plus $200.00 in cash.

Second Place: Two free Marietta College 3-credit hour courses valued at $2,850.00 plus $150.00 in cash.

Third Place: One free Marietta College 3-credit hour course valued at $1,425.00 plus $100.00 in cash.

To apply, high school representatives (teachers, counselors, principals, others) must complete a brief application online by February 7, 2020.

For more information, visit https://www.marietta.edu/jr-piobiz for more details and to register. Or contact entr@marietta.edu