The Riverview Credit Union Mid-Ohio Valley Entrepreneurship Expo at Marietta College invites the small business owners to a free webinar on nuts and bolts of digital marketing for small business.

Digital Marketing has become an indispensable way for any business to reach new customers. But it’s not easy to know where to get started. Dan Grech, the founder and CEO of BizHack Academy, believes that digital marketing is best learned by doing. And he’s developed a proven methodology that’s helped hundreds of small business owners jumpstart their growth using digital tools.

In this webinar, Dan Grech will review the Five Pillars for every successful online campaign. Regardless of your industry, whether you’re B2B or B2C, sell a product or service, it all starts with understanding how to attract new customers using your website and social media. Dan will review BizHack’s Six Pillars for every successful online campaign:

Setting the campaign objective Defining your target audience Creating an irresistible offer Using a thumb-stopping video Crafting a compelling message Using a Call-to-Action

You’ll be given concrete tips and do hands-on exercises to get you thinking like a marketer. You’ll get these concrete takeaways that you can apply right away:

How marketing has changed (permanently) due to the pandemic, and how you can adapt

How to communicate effectively (and profitably) with current and future customers

Case studies of small businesses running digital campaigns to attract new customers

From there, you’ll be ready to more effectively hire and manage a team to help you market your business online.

Dan Grech is the founder and CEO of BizHack Academy, which trains small business owners around the world in the BizHack Lead Building System. Dan has worked as the head of digital marketing at two software startups and the nation’s largest Hispanic-owned energy company. As the head of growth at OfferCraft, Dan took the company from pre-revenue to a $2.5 ARR in under three years. Before becoming a marketer, Dan spent two decades as a journalist. He worked for NPR, PBS, and The Washington Post, was part of a Pulitzer Prize-winning team at The Miami Herald, was the News Director at Miami’s NPR station, and co-founded one of the nation’s first podcasts. Dan has taught at top universities including Princeton, Columbia and University of Miami. Dan is a graduate of Princeton University and has two Masters degrees in storytelling and Spanish-language journalism. He’s a dual citizen of the U.S. and Spain. He’s a father of two, his wife Gretchen Beesing is the CEO of Catalyst Miami, and he was part of an improv comedy troupe for more than a decade.

BizHack Academy is an award-winning provider of digital marketing training to business owners. The BizHack Lead Building System helps businesses cost-effectively find new customers online even with small budgets, tiny staffs and limited time. BizHack was named a top startup in 2019 by The Miami Herald, and BizHack has been a part of business accelerator programs funded by Goldman Sachs, the Knight Foundation and Entrepreneur’s Organization. Since 2015, BizHack has trained more than 15,000 business owners and PR professionals and worked with more than 600 companies ranging from startups to Fortune 50 companies, including NBCUniversal, Univision, The Related Group, Whirlpool, Novartis, Wells Fargo, Copa Airlines and Royal Caribbean.

Register at: https://mariettacollege.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rb1KqWlPSxWN99lrNnVDMw