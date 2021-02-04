Marietta College’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion is pleased to offer “Celebrate Black History from Anywhere” as part of Black History Month. This program highlights virtual programs at Marietta College and beyond.
Here are some online Black History Month programs that everyone is encouraged to watch:
- Ohio Historical Society
- Association for the Study of African American Life and History
- Smithsonian Institution
The following programs are being offered through the college:
- Multicultural Fridays: Join the staff from the Office of Diversity and Inclusion in the Multicultural Center (A&H Building) on February 5th, 12th, 19th and 26th for Multicultural Friday to view movies that highlight the strengths and struggles; trials and triumphs through the African American experience.
- On Tuesday, February 16th, Dr. Monica Jones, Director of Diversity and Inclusion, and Alicestyne Turley, Director of the ISC Freedom Stories Project, will present via Zoom, “Marietta, OH: The Role in the American Reform History,” at noon. The abolition of slavery was one of the most powerful reform movements. Quakers and many churches in New England saw slavery as an evil that must be abolished from society. Abolitionism was anathema to Southerners and not popular in many areas of the North, but they moved slavery to a central focus in American political life. Join on Zoom.
- What Dr. King & Malcolm X Would Teach in 2021: Join Odell Bizzell via Zoom as he delivers this keynote program at 5:00 p.m., Monday, February 22nd. Bizzell is expected to discuss civil unrest, injustice, police brutality, high poverty rates, and antagonizing political leaders aren’t new, it’s a review of what was. This presentation will take the audience through the lives and background of Dr. King & Malcolm X and what they taught while they were alive. Join on Zoom.
Located in Marietta, Ohio, at the confluence of the Muskingum and Ohio rivers, Marietta College is a four-year liberal arts college. Tracing its roots to the Muskingum Academy back in 1797, the College was officially chartered in 1835. Today Marietta College serves a body of 1,200 full-time students. The College offers more than 50 majors and is consistently ranked as one of the top regional comprehensive colleges by U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review, as well as one of the nation’s best by Forbes.com. Marietta was selected seventh in the nation according to the Brookings Institution’s rankings of colleges by their highest value added, regardless of major. Marietta College has also been named a Great College to Work For three consecutive years (2018-2020).