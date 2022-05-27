Tony Mayle knows that in order to embrace diversity and celebrate the local and national history, it takes a village of support.

That’s why he has invited the entire community to campus for Marietta College’s Juneteenth Celebration, which will take place from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, June 17th, in the green space next to the Hermann Fine Arts Center on Butler Street.

“Juneteenth – which is short for June Nineteenth – is the day federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, in 1865 to take control of the state. Those troops were there to enforce the Emancipation Proclamation that ensured that all enslaved people were freed,” said Mayle, who is the Director of Diversity & Inclusion and Associate Dean of Students at Marietta.

Last year, the day became a federal holiday.

Like the popular Multicultural Festival and Lunar New Year Celebration, Marietta’s Juneteenth commemoration also aims to draw large numbers of campus and community members.

“We will offer a raffle, guest speakers, music, games, educational items, and free food for everyone who attends our celebration,” said Robert Nelson, Coordinator of Diversity & Inclusion. “Our food items will represent the color red, which brings recognition to the bloodshed of the enslaved before and during their struggles for emancipation.”

D&I is looking for sponsors for the celebration. Businesses and organizations interested in becoming a sponsor can contact Mayle ataam006@marietta.eduor at (740) 376-3287.

Students Hannah McKain ’22 (Marietta, Ohio), Kaelyn Smith ’25 (Parkersburg, West Virginia) and Tucker Nelson ’25 (Coshocton, Ohio) are working in with D&I this summer to coordinate the event.

“It is important for the community to be involved with campus events one because it shows support for the college and we can educate the community as well as students on campus for a historical celebration,” McKain said. It’s important to recognize all of the people that worked to make this a real holiday as well as providing a way for the community to be empathetic for the enslavement of human beings.”

Located in Marietta, Ohio, at the confluence of the Muskingum and Ohio rivers, Marietta College is a four-year liberal arts college. Tracing its roots to the Muskingum Academy back in 1797, the College was officially chartered in 1835. Today Marietta College serves a body of 1,200 full-time students. The College offers more than 50 majors and is consistently ranked as one of the top regional comprehensive colleges by U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review, as well as one of the nation’s best by Forbes.com. Marietta was selected seventh in the nation according to the Brookings Institution’s rankings of colleges by their highest value added, regardless of major. Marietta College has also been named a Great College to Work For four consecutive years (2018-2021).