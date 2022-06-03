The Marietta City Schools’ Board of Education is in the process of recruiting a new superintendent and has scheduled Focus Group Sessions on June 3, June 7, and June 17 to facilitate discussion with staff and community members.

In each half-hour session, the Ohio School Boards Associaton (OSBA) consultant will record feedback concerning the following three topics:

Major issues facing the district for the next three to five years;

Performance expectations for the next superintendent;

Personal and professional qualities to be sought in the next superintendent.

“Our goal is to increase the accessibility of these input sessions and allow for the public and our staff to share openly and honestly,” shares Board Vice President Sam Tuten. “By bringing each of these groups into the room, we can create a holistic picture of what Marietta seeks in the next leader for Marietta City Schools to make an informed selection.”

The board has designated four times each day for staff-only input and the same amount of time for community-driven input.

Friday, June 3 | 5 p.m.

Board Vice President Sam Tuten and Board Member Cody Parman will host a survey station on the Armory Lawn, 241 Front Street, during Marietta Main Street’s First Friday festivities downtown.

The anonymous survey is hosted by the board’s partner in the superintendent search, the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA), for all district families, staff, and community partners to share the specific experiences and leadership skills the Marietta community needs in the next leader of the school district.

Tuten and Parman will provide devices to take the survey on the lawn, and business cards with both a QR code and links to take home to neighbors and community members. The survey will remain open online through June 10, with the results aggregated by OSBA and reported to the Board of Education after the application window closes on June 17. Click here to access the survey.

Tuesday, June 7 | 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Both staff and community members are invited to the first of two days of focus group discussions facilitated by OSBA. The board has designated four times each day for staff-only input and the same amount of time for community-driven input. The session will be hosted in the Marietta High School Cafeteria, 115 Academy Drive.

Friday, June 17 | 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The OSBA representative will host the second session of discussions at the Marietta College Gathering Place, located at the corner of Butler Street and North Seventh Street. Parking and ADA accessibility are available next to the college building across from Tim Horton’s. This session will be hosted at 127 North Seventh Street.

Community sessions

Both formally signed partners in education and elected officials, business, ministerial and civic partners are invited to the midday session at 12:30 p.m. Students of Marietta City Schools are invited to join the conversation at 3:45 p.m. on either June 7 or June 17.

Parent-teacher organizations and booster groups are asked to attend with athletics staff at 5:30 p.m. on either date. And members of the public as a whole are invited to the final sessions each night at 6:30 p.m.

​Superintendent Search

The board launched its search for a new superintendent on May 16 in partnership with the OSBA. The board hopes to name Marietta City Schools’ next superintendent in July, allowing for a smooth transition into the 2022-23 school year.​