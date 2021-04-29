Lock No. 4 Coffeehouse Opens along the Muskingum River in Beverly, Ohio

Anyone who lives in the Beverly/Waterford area of Washington County knows there’s a lack of places to get a good cup of coffee without having to go to town for it. Well, that problem has been solved, thanks to the Schaad Family!

Destiny and Matthew Schaad have magically transformed a vacant property into a super trendy coffee shop named Lock No. 4 Coffeehouse. The coffeehouse sits caddy-corner to the history-rich Lock #4 on the Muskingum River in Beverly, Ohio.

Destiny knew she wanted the name of her coffee shop to be an ode to the small town of Beverly, and put a lot of thought and research into making the decision. During her research, she found a story of the Buckeye Belle Steamboat explosion that happened in November of 1852. Considering the historic sight’s close proximity to her new business, it only seemed fitting to name it accordingly.

Our town has so much opportunity and growth and we are excited to offer our own little coffeehouse to our community.

The Schaad family is no stranger to good coffee. “We are huge fans of coffee shops, one of our favorite things to do is explore and try new coffee shops. It seems that each individual coffee shop has its own spin, and the versatility is exciting.” You could say their years of frequenting coffee shops has provided them with priceless market research that has been implemented into their own new business venture. “Our town has so much opportunity and growth and we are excited to offer our own little coffeehouse to our community,” said Destiny.





Walking through the front door, the shop has a unique, eclectic vibe of modern, boho, trendy, clean, and fresh. An atmosphere that makes you feel like you can sit down with a delicious cup of coffee, open your laptop, and catch up on work, then come back the next afternoon and catch up with a friend on the patio with a refreshing lemonade.

As you look down through the Lock No. 4 menu, there’s certainly something for everyone. From their sweet signature drink, the “Lock 4 Mocha”, which combines white chocolate and caramel perfectly into an espresso-fueled drink, to their cold brew selection, and finally, (for those who need a strong kick) Lock’s “Wide Awake” boasts a cup of coffee with a double shot of espresso, which is sure to get you going!





Even though coffee will be the main focus at Lock 4, they have plenty of options for those non-coffee drinkers out there, too. Included in the “No Joe” drink menu is smoothies and teas. You’ll also find flavored lemonades (with real fruit) and Italian sodas on the menu, with which you’ll have the option to add Red Bull to satisfy your caffeine fix. “Our featured lemonade refresher will be the strawberry peach refresher, with slices of strawberries and tiny diced peaches. Our menu is set to please everyone, coffee or no coffee lovers!”

Our coffeehouse has a very cozy friendly atmosphere with a huge outside covered patio area, or on the colder days, come grab a warm drink and a treat beside the fireplace.

The family owned coffeehouse will allow for a full-circle dairy partnership that has already been years in the making. Destiny explained, “Our dairy products will come from Prairie Farms, formally known as Broughtons. My husband’s family milks about 400 cows a day in Waterford and we are teaming up with Prairie Farms, which is who the Schaad’s dairy sells their milk to. So we, in return, will use the milk after it’s processed and could not be prouder of that!”

Everyone knows that the perfect pairing to a great cup of coffee is a delicious pastry. Lock No. 4 will have that combination covered, as they’ll have a fresh selection from JR’s Donut Castle on hand daily, including muffins, scones, Danishes, donuts, cinnamon rolls, and – of course – pepperoni rolls!

The coffeehouse will be open for order in and also accommodate on-the-goers with the convenience of a drive thru. “We are excited to offer a drive thru so you can enjoy all you favorites without leaving your car,” said Schaad. “Our coffeehouse has a very cozy friendly atmosphere with a huge outside covered patio area, or on the colder days, come grab a warm drink and a treat beside the fireplace. We offer free high speed internet with many different areas to sit and read a book, study, or chat with a good friend.”





It’s no secret that the Mid-Ohio Valley and our readers LOVE our local small businesses. The Schaad Family is looking forward to serving and fueling the community. “We are so excited and thankful for all the community’s support and encouragement!”

Lock No. 4 Coffeehouse is located just off State Route 339 and Route 60 in Beverly, Ohio and will be opening to the public on Thursday, April 29th from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. only. Then they will operate under regular hours: Monday through Saturday, 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Sunday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.