Marietta Main Streets hosts downtown carnival for First Friday

Every First Friday in downtown Marietta, Marietta Main Street hosts themed shopping nights and fun activities for families to enjoy in the heart of the city. May’s First Friday is on Friday, May 7th from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and the event invites shoppers and diners downtown to support local businesses and families of all ages to enjoy Carnival-themed activities throughout the district.

“We always make sure we have fun activities planned on the lawn of the Armory for children with our monthly Kid Central pop-up, but this month especially families with children absolutely need to make sure to join us downtown. There is so much fun to be had, thanks to the support of our title co-sponsors Washington County Help Me Grow and the Kiwanis Club of Marietta, plus guest sponsors like Washington Morgan Community Action, Oriana House, United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley, and Artsbridge,” said Cristie Thomas, Executive Director of Marietta Main Street.

Kid’s activities will be hosted at the Armory by United Way Alliance of the MOV and Artsbridge (Michelle Waters)

At the Armory, title co-sponsor Washington County Help Me Grow Early Intervention will be set up alongside Washington Morgan Community Action, Oriana House, the Marietta Main Street Public Art Committee, and Kid Central thanks to the United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley and Artsbridge. Plus, the Marietta Dance Academy will be hosting live performances for the community to enjoy between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m..

Washington County Help Me Grow plans to share information about their free programs that support families and children with the community. Plus, they will be providing free developmental screenings to infants and toddlers under age three. Along with Washington County Help Me Grow, Washington Morgan Community Action will also be set up to share resources with the community about programs they provide.

We appreciate Marietta Main Street for organizing an event that brings us together in a fun and relaxed way to support our local businesses. Jason Varney

David Brightbill, Executive Director of Washington Morgan Community Action Programs, hopes people will have a greater understanding of the free educational experiences that are available for children.

“First Friday gives us the opportunity to let area residents know about our Head Start/Early Head Start Program which provides free pre-school education, along with the many other services the agency provides,” said Brightbill.

Shoppers downtown during First Friday (Michelle Waters)

First Friday Guest Sponsor Oriana House is expanding its recovery programs in Marietta, Ohio and they are currently looking for passionate people to join their team! Oriana House, Inc. will be hosting a recruitment table at the Armory; individuals are encouraged to stop by and chat with their recruitment team to learn about their employment opportunities. Jason Varney, Oriana House Vice President, is looking forward to First Friday.

“Oriana House is looking forward to participating in May First Friday and having the opportunity to visit with our community members. We appreciate Marietta Main Street for organizing an event that brings us together in a fun and relaxed way to support our local businesses,” said Varney.

We have so many talented artists in our area and we want to create opportunities to showcase local talent and add some beauty to Marietta. Bobby Rosenstock

The Public Art Committee of Marietta Main Street will host a Live Block-Printed Shirt Fundraiser at the Armory to support public art projects in downtown Marietta this year. Guests will be able to choose one of six hand-carved linoleum blocks designed by local artists as well as a t-shirt color and size; members of the Public Art Committee will be on-site to print the tee on the spot. Featured artists include Mason Beuhring, Meg Egnes, Zeb Dye, Alix Northrup, Michael Bond, Sarah Arnold, and Bobby Rosenstock. Kids tees will be $15 each while adult tees will be $20 each.

“We have so many talented artists in our area and we want to create opportunities to showcase local talent and add some beauty to Marietta,” said Bobby Rosenstock, Chair of the Marietta Main Street Public Art Committee and Owner of JustAJar Design Press.

Block print designs created by the MMS Public Art Committee (Bobby Rosenstock)

Kid Central will once again be hosted at the Armory thanks to the United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley and Artsbridge. Families and children are invited to have fun with a crazy mirror, enjoy Carnival-themed treats like cotton candy and popcorn balls, spin a giant wheel to win prizes, and decorate animal masks.

May First Friday will not only have fun planned at the Armory, but the night’s festivities will extend into East Muskingum Park with First Friday title co-sponsor Kiwanis Club of Marietta’s “Welcome to the Carnival” extravaganza for children, including games, prizes, balloons, popcorn, and free books under five large tents! Marcia Stewart, representative of the Kiwanis Club of Marietta, wants people to know that their organization cares about our children and our community.

When we give, we get a return on our investment with a wonderful place to live, good stores to shop, and a feeling of hometown. Marcia Stewart

“Investing in Marietta is like the adage ‘What goes round, comes round’. When we give, we get a return on our investment with a wonderful place to live, good stores to shop, and a feeling of hometown,” said Stewart.

In addition to fun for all at the Armory and in East Muskingum Park, downtown shops and restaurants will be open late with specials, fun in-store events, and more. For more details about May’s First Friday events, visit Marietta Main Street’s Facebook Page.

To learn more about Marietta Main Street, upcoming events and programs, and future opportunities to sponsor downtown events, visit the Marietta Main Street website at: www.mariettamainstreet.org or email info@mariettamainstreet.org.