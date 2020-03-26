Camden Clark Medical Center announced yesterday that they are accepting donations of cloth masks. Their site has more information about homemade cloth masks, including frequently asked questions, their preferred face mask pattern, a video detailing the construction, and the drop off locations for completed masks.

I sewed one of these masks early this morning and created a photo tutorial for the assembly.

Materials

Woven cotton fabric, such as quilting cotton

Narrow elastic, rope or flat, up to 1/4 inch wide (if unavailable, substitutions may include hair ties or fabric ties)

Prepare Fabric and Elastic

For adults, cut to 9 inches wide by 6 inches high, 2 per mask. For children, 7.5 inches wide by 5 inches high, 2 per mask. Cut elastic 7 inches long, 2 per mask.

Assembly

Place one fabric rectangle right side up on work surface. Place elastic over the fabric, aligning cut ends of each elastic at the corners of the short ends. The elastic loops will face the center of the fabric. Pin or clip in place. Place second fabric rectangle right sides together over this assembly, maintaining the positioning of the elastic loops.

Sew around the perimeter of the fabric, leaving about 2 inches unsewn. The stitching line is shown as a dotted line below.

Turn the mask right side out through the opening.

Form 2 or 3 pleats along both short ends of the mask. The pleats should fold in the same direction.

Stitch around the entire edge of the mask, closing the opening the mask was turned through and fastening the pleats in place, red dotted line below.

The mask is complete!

Please note:

We cannot make any guarantees as to the efficacy of these masks. The Centers for Disease Control recommends that homemade masks be used for patient source containment, and only as a last resort for healthcare providers when approved personal protective equipment is unavailable. You can read more about the author’s thoughts on the subject, here. We encourage you to only make masks if you have the necessary supplies on hand. We do not encourage or condone leaving your home for non-essential travel or to purchase additional supplies, as this would be contradictory to Ohio and West Virginia’s Stay at Home orders.

That said, Loni will have donated, precut fabric available for those interested in taking on the task of sewing masks available for pickup at the Original Pizza Place on Second Street in Marietta, OH starting Friday, March 27th. If you are in town to pick up a pizza for dinner, you can also take home fabric to make a mask to donate. The Original Pizza Place is following all mandated and recommended safety and sanitary precautions and offering carryout and delivery service.