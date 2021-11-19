Marietta Main Street Announces 2021 Holiday Loft Tour

The 2021 Holiday Loft Tour lineup has been announced and this year, this beloved annual event is introducing 5 brand new stops for ticket holders to explore and enjoy.

“With each year’s Loft Tours event, we try and create a balance between new locations and locations that folks know and love. Thanks to the support of this year’s sponsor, Century 21 Full Service Realty, we’ve been able to provide a perfect blend of ticketholder perks and tour stops both commercial and residential,” said Main Street Director Cristie Thomas.

For $20 a ticket, participants are invited to tour downtown stops like Century 21 Full Service Realty on Second Street. Jessi Jones, Co-Owner and Broker at Century 21 Full Service Realty, said she is excited to be the sponsor and to showcase downtown Marietta locations.

“In our real estate profession, we love to see the different architectural details and decorating styles of each homeowner. It’s exciting for the public to get to tour these awesome locations and get a peek at what we get to experience every day. And what better time of year then during the holiday season!” said Jones.

Additional new stops include The Foam Garage on Post Street, two Air BNBs/residential lofts about McKenna’s Market at 200 Front Street, a residential loft apartment at 176 1/2 Front Street, and the 1st Floor of the Dime Bank Building at 200 Putnam Street. The 176 1/2 Front Street apartment and the Dime Bank Building are managed by Promanco, Inc. and Cheyenne Oaks, Property Manager for Promanco, is looking forward to showing off their newly-renovated and available locations.

“The Alliance Industries family of companies is very excited to be participating in this year’s Holiday Loft Tour! We will have several stops on the Tour as we spread holiday cheer with freebies, goodies and special discounts. Ticket holders will have the unique opportunity to tour our newly renovated residential loft apartments on Front Street. Tour goers will also find us (Promanco, Aardvark Communications & Security, Signality, The Galley/Adelphia/Hackett Hotel and Clayman & Associates) on the 1st Floor of the Dime Bank Building, at Marietta Office Supply and at the Galley/Hackett Hotel. Our downtown spaces will come to life with bright and festive décor! We hope that nobody will miss the chance to be part of this magical evening!” said Oaks.

Previously-included locations are Peoples Bank Theatre and Chuck Swaney’s private apartment in Harmar Village, located above Passiflora, a pop-up perk location for ticketholders to explore and enjoy refreshments, discounted wreaths for sale and more.

Tickets are $20 each and only 250 tickets are available for the 2021 Holiday Loft Tours. For more information about the event, visit Marietta Main Street’s website or Facebook Page.