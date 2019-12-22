During the holidays there are lots of office parties and family events to attend where it’s fun to dress up and be festive. However, there are still events after Christmas that call for us ladies to sparkle and dazzle! First and foremost we have New Year’s Eve parties. Whether your need is a ball gown or a simple sparkle the local boutiques have your needs covered. At the end of the day, everyone primarily wants to feel confident in their wardrobe. Depending on your style here are some options to fit your needs.

Teri Ann’s is a household name when it comes to fashion in Marietta. After all, Think Fashion. Think Teri Ann’s! Here are some looks styled to show a fun and glamorous way to ring in the New Year.

This black sweater jacket has just enough sparkle to make an impact and when paired with a mink stole it helps add fun texture and warmth. A simple satin camisole with a beautiful draping is the perfect mix for a sequin skirt. If the need for color occurs add in a fun colorful tight such as this green pair.

In order to create some drama you could go with a grunge-style eye. This is the time of year to get away with something that isn’t worn on a daily routine. Never forget that beautiful jewels are a must when it comes to completing a look such as this and a simple soft curl.

If pants and comfort are more your speed then this look will have you saying, “yes, please!” This ponte fabric pant with a sequin racer stripe was a crowd favorite during this shoot. The stretch was magnificent and the details for the whole look caused it to really pack a punch for a glamorous feel. From the faux fur vest to the bell sleeve top, this look can be worn by many.

This called for a vamp-inspired make-up style and lead for the perfect way to add some color. In order to finish the look a half-up double braid was a unique way to bring a sporty look to this outfit.

Another glamorous spot in the MOV for those in need of ball gowns, prom dresses, cocktail attire, and anything between is Elizabeth Michaels in Vienna. These next looks are divine!

Speaking of color, someone might grow green with envy for this dress. The luxurious velvet with just enough sparkle will have you swooning. The martini clutch and faux fur wrap were the perfect way to finish this look.

When doing a modern up-do and a cut-crease eye make sure to include the perfect drop earring to tie everything together.

This last look is a statement all on its own. The silver metallic is the perfect way to end this story. It doesn’t need to have much more added to make this look complete.

A fun way to introduce a touch of color is this beautiful statement earring. It looked magnificent! Can someone say red carpet? A dark lip with a touch of glitter on the eye was the best way to celebrate this style along with a modern take on a crimped hairstyle.

If you need another reason to dress-up with a lot of sparkle this year don’t forget about the Sparkly Ladies Night party happening on Saturday, March 7th benefitting Eve, Inc. for 2020. This year’s theme is Lights, Camera, Sparkle: Hollywood through the Ages. For more information visit www.hottomatopinupacademy.com Tickets sell out quickly so don’t delay in supporting this important cause!

Photographer: Andi Roberts of Hot Tomato Pin-up Academy @hottomatoportraits

Fashion Stylist: Courtney Smith of Ran.dom.o.si.ty 7.4.0 @randomosity740

Make-up Artist: Brittany Collins of Make-up by Brittany C. @makeupbybrittanyc

Hair Stylist: Nikki Fields of Le Colour Bar @lecolourbar

Models: Denise Huffman, Courtney Smith, Angie Reich, and Jessica Fatkin

All earrings and ball gowns from Elizabeth Michaels

Clutches, necklaces and remaining outfits from Teri Ann’s (excluding shoes)