Hello June first came onto the national scene in 2017 with their first EP, Spruce. From that EP, “Dance” was featured by NPR Music’s Heavy Rotation, putting Hello June into the airwaves of many across the United States. In 2018, Hello June was featured as an NPR Slingshot Artist, alongside Phoebe Bridgers, Snail Mail, Mt. Joy, Jade Bird, and 2017 Slingshot Artist, Big Thief. NPR Music premiered their leading single, “Mars,” and the band received glowing praise from both local and national press alike. Paste Magazine feverishly praised the band’s self-titled album, rating it an 8.5 out of 10 stars. To quote Paste Magazine, “Like The Cranberries and other heroes of sweeping ‘90s guitar rock, Hello June are adept at drawing maximum emotion from just a few simple riffs… Hello June respectfully recalls your favorite indie rock records, but it’s simultaneously fresh as can be.”

Like their recorded material, Hello June has been praised for their live show as well. In 2019 at Americana Fest, they caught the attention of No Depression Magazine. “Sarah played the most intriguing guitar I heard all week…and that’s saying something for a town full of great guitarists.”

Currently, the band is finishing up their second full-length album in Nashville, Tennessee with Roger Alan Nichols (Belltone Recording). They are set to release a single in 2022 – their first, in nearly 4 years.

This summer, Hello June’s schedule is full of shows in the Mid-Atlantic/SouthEast part of the United States. They will return to cities like Columbus (OH), Huntington (WV), Ashland (KY), and Marietta (OH) as well as visit new territory along the way. The band is excited to kick off the summer, beginning with their return to Marietta, Ohio at The Townhouse with Sockdolager and Roy F. Bush on June 11th, 2022. The band’s last Marietta show was at The Adelphia Music Hall with Angela Perley in 2019 for her album release, so they are eager to return. For more information, tickets, and links to Hello June’s social media, visit: https://www.wearehellojune.com/

Catch Hello June in the months of June or July in the following locations: