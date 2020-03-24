Explore Your Library’s Online Offerings

Our public libraries are important cornerstones of a healthy community, connecting people in a way that benefits everyone. From storytimes and book clubs to fitness classes and workforce development, libraries provide essential services and bring together people of all backgrounds and cultures. With most public libraries now closed to the public to prevent the spread of coronavirus, cardholders of all ages are missing the resources and interaction found at their local library – but there are still a great many digital resources you can take advantage of with a library card.

Both the Washington County Public Library and the Parkersburg & Wood County Public Library offer extensive digital collections and electronic resources. If you’ve suddenly found yourself with extra time on your hands or are looking for fun or educational ways to entertain your family, now is the perfect time to explore your local library’s online offerings!

Watch a new movie. Did you know that you can stream movies and television shows for free with your library card? Hoopla is a digital media service offered by your local public library that allows you to borrow movies, music, audiobooks, ebooks, comics, and TV shows to enjoy on your computer, tablet, or phone – and even your TV! With no waiting, titles can be streamed immediately or downloaded to phones or tablets for offline enjoyment later. While the limit is normally 10 borrows per month, Hoopla has increased the number of borrows to 30 during the shutdown.

Enhance your homeschooling. Thanks to the generosity of TumbleBooks, library users have access to their entire collection of digital materials through the end of August. These are streaming, not downloadable and you use your regular web browser on any device to view them. Many schools and teachers use Tumblebooks to supplement classroom curriculum.

Learn a new skill. If you have an Ohio library card, you can accessLynda.com, a skills training site, for free! Lynda.com offers more than 6,600 professional online training courses in 3D Animation, Audio, Business, Creative Inspirations, Design, Developer, Home Computing, Photography, Video, Web & Interactive, and much more.

Pick up a new language. Why not use this time at home to learn a new language? Through the Washington County Public Library system, you can accessTransparent Language Onlineand learn a new language for free. With over 100 languages to choose from, including English for speakers of over 26 languages, there is something for every learner.

Download e-books, audiobooks, and more. Thanks to apps like Overdrive, Libby, WVREADS, Hoopla, and RBDigital, you can use your library card to borrow e-books, audiobooks, and more directly to your personal devices from your local public library. Just look for the “Digital Download” section of your library’s website and start exploring!

Download your favorite magazines. With Flipster, the magazines you know and love are available digitally so you can save on subscriptions. Popular titles include National Geographic, Good Housekeeping, Better Homes & Gardens, Cosmopolitan, Martha Stewart Living, People Magazine, Sports Illustrated, and more.

Try a new craft. The Washington County Public Library recently added Creativebug to their database, offering more than 1,000 award-winning art and craft video classes taught by recognized design experts and artists. Think Pinterest meets Masterclass. Log in with your library card and pin to create an account and get crafting!

Discover new branches on your family tree. Take advantage of your time at home to research your family history with at-home access towww.Ancestry.comwith your library card through the end of April!You’ll also find periodical archives and additional heritage resources available on your library’s website.

Download new music. Through Freegal, you can access 7 million songs, including Sony Music’s catalog of legendary artists. There is a limit to three downloads per week.

Don’t have a library card yet? No worries, you can sign up for an e-card from the comfort of your own home and can always upgrade to a physical card once the library reopens!