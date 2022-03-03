Popular steakhouse now open for guests

Grand Central Mall welcomes LongHorn Steakhouse as the newest addition to the center’s line-up of more than 80 retail, dining and entertainment options. This addition joins recently opened Rose & Remington, The Loaded Potato and Confiskated.

Known for their expertly grilled, boldly seasoned steaks, LongHorn Steakhouse is located in a fully remodeled space along Grand Central Ave. In addition to fresh, never frozen steaks, salmon and chicken, LongHorn offers a full-service bar. LongHorn Steakhouse currently has over 500 locations across the US.

“Grand Central Mall is excited to further diversify and expand our roster with LongHorn Steakhouse,” said Jody Hopkins, General Manager of Grand Central Mall. “Our area is constantly growing and evolving. We are happy to be a part of this by offering new and exciting options for our community.”

Grand Central Mall’s newest restaurant, LongHorn Steakhouse will enhance the center’s variety of notable retail locations to offer guests the most dynamic shopping experience. This is just one example of Grand Central Mall’s ongoing commitment to creating a center where community members can safely shop, dine, and connect.

For more information on dining options and other happenings at Grand Central Mall visit www.grandcentralmall.com.

Grand Central Mall is one of West Virginia’s premier shopping destination. The town center is home to more than 80 national and local retail, dining and entertainment options, as well as numerous events and activities throughout the year. A dynamic offering of things to do along with things to buy keeps guests engaged and returning often. Grand Central Mall is open Monday – Saturday from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon – 6 p.m. For more information, please call (304) 485-4464 or visit grandcentralmall.com. Like us on Facebook facebook.com/GrandCentralMall and follow us on Twitter @GrandCenMall and Instragram @GrandCentralMall.