Families, friends, and community members are invited to celebrate spring at the town center

Spring is in full bloom, and Grand Central Mall is celebrating the arrival of a new season with engaging Easter events for our community. From traditional favorites, such as pictures with the Easter Bunny and other seasonal activities including Besties with Bunny Pet Pictures and Sensitive Bunny®, Grand Central Mall will offer guests different ways to celebrate the spring season.

Grand Central Mall will once again welcome the Easter Bunny to celebrate the season. Guests will be able to enjoy a special visit as well as photos with the Easter Bunny starting Friday, March 18 through Saturday, April 16 during the hours of Monday – Friday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon – 6 p.m. The Easter Bunny will be located near rue21. Guests can save time by purchasing their photo package in advance; walk-ins are also welcome. More information about visits and photos with the Easter Bunny can be found here.

Grand Central Mall will also host Sensitive Bunny® on Sunday, April 3 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. During Sensitive Bunny®, those with sensory sensitivities will have the chance to meet and greet the Easter Bunny in a quieter, less crowded setting. This event is free to attend and photo packages will be available for purchase during the event. To assist in planning, families are encouraged to reserve their tickets here.

Guests looking for a way to celebrate the Easter season with their four-legged friends can attend Besties and Bunny. During this special experience for guests and their pets, the Easter Bunny will be available for an animal-friendly photo opp. Besties and Bunny will be held on Monday, April 4 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Guests can save time by purchasing their photo package in advance; walk-ins are also welcome. More information about Besties and Bunny can be found here.

“We are excited to once again celebrate the Easter season through colorful events that make Grand Central Mall blossom with a sense of community,” said Jody Hopkins, General Manager at Grand Central Mall “We are committed to providing ways for guests to engage, connect, and explore year-round, and look forward to welcoming families to experience spring through visits with the Easter Bunny, interactive events, and more.”

Grand Central Mall’s upcoming lineup of spring events represents its ongoing dedication to providing guests and their families with thoughtful ways to savor moments and create lasting memories together. For additional information on events at Grand Central Mall visit www.grandcentralmall.com.

Grand Central Mall is one of West Virginia’s premier shopping destination. The center is home to more than 80 national and local retail, dining and entertainment options, as well as numerous events and activities throughout the year. A dynamic offering of things to do along with things to buy keeps guests engaged and returning often. Grand Central Mall is open Monday – Saturday from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon – 6 p.m. For more information, please call (304) 485-4464 or visit grandcentralmall.com. Like us on Facebook facebook.com/GrandCentralMall and follow us on Twitter @GrandCenMall and Instragram @GrandCentralMall.