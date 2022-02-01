Annual KidX Club® Bestie Bash sponsored by UniCare Health Plan to take place Feb. 8

In honor of Valentine’s Day, Grand Central Mall is celebrating with the KidX Club® Bestie Bash, sponsored by UniCare Health Plan.

This special, Valentine’s Day themed edition of Toddler Tuesday wil take place on Tuesday, Feb. 8 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. near the Play Area and is designed for children ages 5 and under.

As a unique way to celebrate friendship, Bestie Bash will allow children and their families the opportunity to create meaningful gifts with The Watering Can Art Studio and Valentines for their loved ones and best friends. Bestie Bash is the perfect way for kids to celebrate friendship as they dance, play, craft and create.

“Grand Central Mall is excited to provide an opportunity to come together to enjoy Valentine’s Day through events like Bestie Bash,” said Jody Hopkins, General Manager of Grand Central Mall. “We are passionate about serving as a gathering space for our community and are proud to be a place where families, friends, and the community can safely connect with each other.”

Bestie Bash is held in partnership with KidX Club®, a program that sponsors free events to inspire children to connect with their families and explore their surrounding world. This event is sponsored locally by UniCare Health Plan.

Grand Central Mall remains focused on providing a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone. In addition to our already rigorous cleaning practices, guests will also find hand sanitization stations located throughout the town center. We ask that everyone conduct themselves in a safe and respectful way in accordance with all federal, state, and local regulations, recommendations and health mandates,as well as each individual retailer’s policies.

These sweet Valentine’s Day celebrations are further examples of Grand Central Mall’s commitment to creating innovative, engaging experiences within the community. For more information on these events and other at Grand Central Mall visit www.grandcentralmall.com/events.

