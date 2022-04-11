GoPacks is hosting two events this April in conjunction with each other to fight food insecurity: GoPacks Top Chef Challenge & Civic Challenge.

The GoPacks Top Chef Challenge will be held in person on Friday, April 22nd at the Marietta Shrine Club. The event showcases local chefs as they create original recipes using items frequently sent home in GoPacks food bags. (Chefs Ryan Grasley, Casandra Clark & Jason Ware.) The evening includes a sit-down dinner and culinary-themed live and silent auctions. Tickets can be purchased at The Cook’s Shop in Marietta or online at GoPacks4kids.org.

The Civic Challenge is the event before the event. Local civic groups are participating in an online auction competition. Groups have donated fabulous culinary-themed gift baskets to raise funds to fight food insecurity. The online auction begins Thursday, April 14th, and ends the evening of the GoPacks Top Chef Challenge. The group that raises the most funds will receive an award and bragging rights. There are also trips up for auction that features food and/or drinks. Items can be viewed at gopacks.travelpledgeauctions.com.

“We are so happy to be hosting the GoPacks Top Chef Challenge in person this year. We have three fantastic chefs ready to test their culinary skills while helping us to raise funds. In addition, we are very excited to be hosting our first Civic Challenge. GoPacks is all about Community Helping Community. The local civic groups have really risen to the challenge and have put together some fabulous baskets to raise funds to fight food insecurity. It is a great team effort,” said Heather Warner, Founder and Director of GoPacks.

Since 2015 GoPacks has been fighting food insecurity. Working with students and families within Marietta City School District, GoPacks takes a two-step approach to fight food insecurity. Their relationship-based programs provide nutritious food to local students while also providing resource-building opportunities through classes, workshops, and events. GoPacks is expanding to serve the Washington County Career Center next school year.