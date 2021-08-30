The streets of downtown Parkersburg will be filled with color as the Goodspace Murals are soon underway.

Greta McLain, owner and artistic director of GoodSpace Murals, will spearhead the project, beginning mid-September. Her work can be seen across the globe in places such as California, Argentina and France.

“I was at the Creative Placemaking Summit in Charleston, W. Va., where I attended a workshop led by Greta McClain of Goodspace Murals. I loved her spirit and the process that she uses to create the murals,” said Jessie Siefert, managing and education director at the Parkersburg Arts Center. “It enables people from the community to not only have input on how the mural looks and the images they depict but also in the painting process itself.”

The project will be displayed on the side of the Parkersburg Art Center and Actors Guild buildings along 8thStreet. The completion process will take two to three weeks once the project begins and will be unveiled during the ArtOberfest on Oct. 16 in Downtown PKB. The mural design is still in process.

“Her designs always feature people from the community along with significant landmarks; they are very colorful. We said that we wanted the mural to represent our future vision for the arts district and the community as a whole while paying tribute to our history,” Siefert said.

The mural will be comprised of 5-inch by 5-inch pieces of primed fabric surface. Once completed, the mural will be coated with anti-graffiti sealant. Those interested in being a part of the mural should follow the Parkersburg Art Center and Arts Collaborative of the MOV Facebook pages.

“Public art not only beautifies a community, but it can also draw people to see it. With the Art Center expanding and adding more opportunities, we are hoping to see more foot traffic downtown. The mural is one way of letting new visitors know that this is a creative and interesting place to be.”

For more information or to become a part of the mural painting, contact Jessie Siefert at artstart06@gmail.com.