The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation & Regional Affiliates (PACF) announced that more than $502,000 was raised through its exciting 24-hour online giving campaign held on Tuesday, May 4.

Nonprofits participating in Give Local MOV 2021 included 60 area groups with missions supporting animals; arts and culture; community improvement; education; environment; health; human services; and youth development. Organizations invited to participate were those with a charitable fund associated with PACF’s family of funds.

“We had an extraordinary 24-hours here in the Mid-Ohio Valley,” said Julie Posey, PACF’s Development and Communications Officer. “On behalf of the 60 participating organizations, the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation wishes to express its profound gratitude to everyone who supported this year’s outstanding Give Local MOV campaign. We’re truly humbled and inspired by the outstanding generosity of so many people.”

A key benefit of giving to the participating nonprofits on May 4 was the availability of 1:1 matching funds and incentive prizes. Several regional sponsors, led by Superior Toyota, the Mary M. Welch Advised Fund of the PACF, and DuPont Washington Works, supplied matching funds that made the day even more exciting.

“Our support is made possible by our Superior team and our customers,” said T.R. Hathaway, owner of Superior Toyota. “If the community didn’t support us, we wouldn’t be able to provide this type of funding for our community. We’re thankful for our community and want to give back. Give Local MOV is an excellent way to do just that in our region.”

“My mother supported so many of the participating Give Local MOV organizations over the years—she would have been thrilled to see that her Fund’s sponsorship helped encourage so many gifts to these groups that are doing such good and important work,” said Mary Anne Ketelsen, fund advisor to the Mary M. Welch Advised Fund of the PACF. “It was wonderful to see the great support from our community and I’m very pleased that we could be part of it.”

“DuPont was delighted to support the Give Local MOV project of the PACF with a specific matching gift for three agencies that we believe are doing really important work in our region,” said Robin Wallace of DuPont Washington Works. “Our matching gift of $15,000 was shared with the Children’s Home Society, Salvation Army, and the Mid-Ohio Valley Fellowship Home. We encourage others to support Give Local MOV annually and commend PACF for annually offering this opportunity for our area’s nonprofits.”

The PACF invites the public to check out the final Give Local MOV leaderboards at www.GiveLocalMOV.org. To learn more, call the PACF at 304-428-4438.

“What a wonderful day for everyone,” said Posey. “Thank you to all of this year’s supporters. And, congratulations to all of the organizational recipients. The Mid-Ohio Valley is a great place in which to live, work, and raise our families. We take care of each other here.”