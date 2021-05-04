Today is the day! Today only, you can multiply the impact of your donations to your favorite nonprofits working right here in the Mid-Ohio Valley as part of Give Local MOV. All donations made today, May 4, through www.GiveLocalMOV.org enable your favorite nonprofits to earn significant matching funds and cash prizes.

Give Local MOV is powered by the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation (PACF) which provides the secure online giving platform, underwrites campaign costs, and provides education for its nonprofit partners. Many generous community supporters, led by Superior Toyota and the Mary M. Welch Advised Fund of the PACF, supplied the critical matching funds. In addition to the matching funds, hourly cash prizes sponsored by various local businesses reward nonprofits whose supporters contribute throughout the day.

“COVID-19 has put financial strain on all area nonprofits,” said Julie Posey, PACF’s Development and Communications Officer. “Those organizations providing direct assistance require more resources than usual to fulfill their missions and to provide meaningful assistance. Currently, all nonprofits, are feeling pressure, even if they are not directly responding to COVID-19 concerns. Many nonprofits have had to cancel their regular programs and fundraising activities due to COVID-19.”

Last year, Give Local MOV raised more than $478,000 for 54 local programs, causes, and organizations with missions supporting animals; arts and culture; community improvement; education; environment; health; human services; and youth development.

“We’re delighted to once again recognize Superior Toyota as our lead sponsor for Give Local MOV,” said Posey. “They generously stepped up again this year with a major gift of $38,200 to get our matching resources started! As our part, the PACF takes no administrative fees in connection with organizing and hosting Give Local MOV. Sponsors like Superior Toyota are what pushes this campaign forward and we are so grateful for their continued support, we hope that others will also step-up to sponsor this campaign to help encourage gifts to our region’s nonprofit and school partners.”

“This support is made possible by our Superior team and our customers,” said T.R. Hathaway, the owner of Superior Toyota. “If the community didn’t support us, we wouldn’t be able to provide this type of funding for our community. We are thankful for our community and want to give back. Give Local MOV is an excellent way to do just that in our region.”

The West Virginia Central Federal Credit Union is one of many local businesses stepping up to support this online day of local giving. “As a credit union, one of the principles we were founded on is ‘people helping people’ and community is a core value for WV Central,” said Allie Bennett, Marketing Strategist at WV Central. “We give as part of our culture and because of the seeds it plants in our area for prosperity for all. The credit union movement is all about offering necessary financial services we all use in a way that ultimately is beneficial for all, while leveraging our unique position as a member owned cooperative for good.”

Please consider donating to support your favorite area nonprofits today through www.GiveLocalMOV.org! If you want to support all sixty area causes and agencies that are participating in this exciting giving day, make your gift to the Give Local MOV Stretch Pool. By supporting the Stretch Pool, your gift will be distributed evenly to all sixty participants! The area nonprofits that you care about need your financial support to continue their important work. Please donate to support their efforts.