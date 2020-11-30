It’s that time of year again! The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation and Regional Affiliates (PACF) is kicking off its 8thannual Give Local MOV campaign that will culminate with a 24-hour online giving day to be held on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. The fundraiser connects community members with community nonprofits to raise money and awareness and helps support important local causes to help meet needs in the Foundation’s 11-county service area.

Last year, Give Local MOV raised more than $478,000 for 54 local programs, causes, and organizations with missions supporting animals; arts and culture; community improvement; education; environment; health; human services; and youth development. Matching funds and prizes are what make the campaign even more exciting. This year, the PACF hopes to have at least $175,000 available in matching funds to spark local giving. With the generous help from Superior Toyota located in Parkersburg, it has a great head-start on reaching that goal.

“We’re delighted to once again recognize Superior Toyota as our lead sponsor for Give Local MOV,” said Julie Posey, the PACF’s Development and Communications Officer. “They generously stepped up again this year with a major gift of $38,200 to get our matching resources started! Their gift will provide matching funds for the May 4 online-giving event. As our part, the PACF takes no administrative fees in connection with organizing and hosting Give Local MOV. Sponsors like Superior Toyota are what pushes this campaign forward and we are so grateful for their continued support, we hope that others will also step-up to sponsor this campaign to help encourage gifts to our region’s nonprofit and school partners.”

“There is still a lot of uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 virus,” said Posey. “We know our area nonprofits were and continue to be hit hard by this pandemic with decreased revenue and increased demand for their services. Give Local MOV is an excellent and easy way to give back to our community and support your favorite organizations’ hard work.”

Local charities invited to participate in the Give Local MOV 2021 are those with a charitable fund managed by the PACF. Any new funds created with the Foundation that benefit 501(c)(3) type nonprofit organizations or schools formed before December 31, 2020 can also participate.

“This is support is made possible by our Superior team and our customers,” said T.R. Hathaway, the owner of Superior Toyota. “If the community didn’t support us, we wouldn’t be able to provide this type of funding for our community. We are thankful for our community and want to give back. Give Local MOV is an excellent way to do just that in our region.”

Local charities or their supporters who want to learn more about Give Local MOV 2021 are encouraged to call Posey at the Foundation at 304-428-4438. Community members are also encouraged to “like” the Give Local MOV Facebook page (@GiveLocalMOV) and visitwww.GiveLocalMOV.org.

The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation and Regional Affiliates (PACF) works with individuals, families, businesses, and civic or nonprofit organizations to make a positive and permanent commitment for the future of our community. The PACF is a single 501(c)(3) public charity that manages more than 360 charitable funds with nearly $43 million in assets. The PACF works in partnership with its local affiliates to provide leadership and develop philanthropic resources to meet the needs of an 11-county service area. Since 1963, PACF has helped local citizens support charitable needs and touch every aspect of life in the community in a variety of lastingways. For more information about the PACF, visitwww.pacfwv.com