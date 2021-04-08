The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council is hosting “Health Care Heroes” statewide on Saturday, April 10th, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, where they will set up cookie booths outside area hospitals. Community members are encouraged to stop by to purchase cookies to donate to health care workers, as well as for themselves!



The following hospitals are partnering on this event. Some will have cookie booths located on-site, while others have them on nearby properties.

WHEELING, WV: Wheeling Hospital, 1 Medical Park, Wheeling WV 26003. This cookie booth will be located on-site.

SUMMERSVILLE, WV: WVU Medicine Summersville Regional Medical Center. This cookie booth will be located between Sheetz and Walmart.

ELKINS, WV: Davis Health System, 812 Gorman Avenue, Elkins, W 26241. This cookie booth will be located on-site.

CHARLESTON, WV: Charleston Area Medical Center, Thomas Memorial Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital. This cookie booth will be held at Capitol Market, 800 Smith Street, Charleston WV 25301.

MADISON, WV: Boone Memorial Hospital, 701 Madison Avenue, Madison, WV 25130. This cookie booth will be located on-site.

PARKERSBURG, WV: Camden Clark Medical Center. This cookie booth will be located at Christian Supply Centre Inc; 1032 Garfield Ave, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

HUNTINGTON, WV: Cabell Huntington Hospital. This cookie booth will be located atDr. Melin Moses’ Office, at 2959 3rd Ave Huntington, WV 25702.

HUNTINGTON, WV: St. Mary’s Medical Center. This cookie booth will be located at Cycle Center, Inc, 4431 Rt. 60 East, Huntington WV, 25705.

BELPRE, OH: Marietta Memorial Hospital – Belpre Medical Campus. This cookie booth will be located at Farson Street Carwash, 711 Farson St, Belpre, OH 45714.

WHEN: April 10 from 9 a.m. to noon.

GASSAWAY, WV: WVU Medicine Braxton County Memorial Hospital. This cookie booth will be located at Community Care –Flatwoods Outlet Mall; 266 Skidmore Ln, Sutton, WV 26601.

WHEN: April 10 from noon to 2 p.m.

BECKLEY, WV: Raleigh General Hospital, 1710 Harper Rd, Beckley, WV 25801. This cookie booth will be located on-site.

MARIETTA, OH: Selby General Hospital & Marietta Memorial Hospital. This cookie booth will be located at St. Mary’s Catholic School corner lot, 3rd & Marion, Marietta, OH 45750.

Working in partnership with nearly 3,000 volunteers, Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council serves nearly 8,000 girls in 61 counties in West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio and Maryland. For more information on how to join, volunteer, or donate to Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council, call 1.800.756.7616 or visit the council’s website at www.bdgsc.org. Girl Scouts is the preeminent leadership development organization for girls, with 2.6 million girl and adult members worldwide. Girl Scouts builds girls of courage, confidence and character, who make the world a better place.