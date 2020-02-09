From Wines & Dines to Anti-Valentine’s: V-Day Events Happening in the Area This Weekend

Several area businesses and restaurants are offering specials for Valentine’s Day weekend, from a four-course wine dinner to an anti-Valentine’s Day party. See our roundup of entertainment, beginning with a Galentine’s Day celebration Thursday and ending with a Parkersburg Choral Society performance Sunday afternoon.

Special Dinner Options

Valentine’s Day Wine Dinner | The Blennerhassett Hotel | Friday, February 14 | 6:30 – 8:30 PM

Wine & Dine with your Valentine! Experience an evening of romance and indulgence this Valentine’s Day at The Blennerhassett. Enjoy five delectable wines and four courses of savory cuisine while listening to the sweet sounds of live Harp music. Cost is $89.99 per person, with overnight packages available. Call (304) 422- 3131 for reservations.

Valentine’s in Downtown | The Cocktail Bar | Friday, February 14 | 6:00 PM

Spend your special day in “Parkersburg’s Best Atmosphere.” Reservations are required! White Linen Table Service, a five-course meal and live dinner music at a volume still appropriate for having conversations. Vegan substitutes are available upon request. Cost is $40/person. Seating is available 6:00 – 10:00 PM. Reservations are first come, first serve and may be made here.

Valentines Weekend | The House of Wines | Friday, February 14 | 5:00 – 10:00 PM

While the regular menu won’t be available on Valentine’s Day, an impressive prix fixe menu will be, featuring filet mignon, arctic char, or Statler chicken. Join in for $125 per couple and, for an additional fee, enjoy wine pairings with each course.

Four-Course Sweetheart Dinner and Live Music | Station Lounge & Grill LLC | Saturday, February 15 | 7:00 – 9:00 PM

Juke Joint Johnny and the Shackbusters will play, following a four-course dinner and a champagne toast. Tickets are $50 per couple with reserved limited seating. Call (740) 423-9056 or stop in the Station Lounge and Carryout for ticket information.

Anti-Valentines Day Parties

Anti-Valentine’s Day | Town House | Saturday, February 15 | 9:00 PM – 1:00 AM

Single this Valentine’s day? The Town House invites you to come mingle at their Anti-Valentine’s party. Ages 21 and over are invited to enjoy a live DJ for a $5 door charge.

Anti-Valentine’s Day Party! | Harmar Tavern | Friday, February 14 | 6:00 PM – 1:00 AM

The Harmar Tavern will keep you out of the romantic mood with specials like sweet and sour chicken stir fry or a rib-eye topped with burgundy sauce. Per the Tavern: “Since we are celebrating anti-love, garlic breath and all, we are kicking in the spices.” Enjoy drink specials and the possibility of a pinata.

Galentines Day

Galentines Day in Marietta | Downtown Marietta | Thursday, February 13

For those who strive to live their lives as Leslie Knope would, a Galentine’s Day event is in store. On February 13th, women of all ages are invited to grab their friends and celebrate Galentine’s Day in downtown Marietta. Galentine’s Day is a recent trend and a way for women to celebrate their female friendships and enjoy some time together without their male counterparts. Several restaurants will be offering specials, and other businesses will be open late for additional shopping and fun.

Participating business include Wit & Whimzy, Threadz, Two Peas in a Pod, A Unique Flower & Gift Shop, Sugar Maple Boutique, and Dad’s Primitive Workbench — all of which will be open until 7:00 or 8:00 PM. Jeremiah’s Coffee House will offer later hours as well.

Other Events

The Vagina Monologues | Actors Guild Annex in Parkersburg | Saturday, February 15 | 8:00 PM

Named one of the most important plays of the past 25 years by The New York Times, the award-winning play is based on V-Day Founder/playwright Eve Ensler’s interviews with more than 200 women. With humor and grace, the piece celebrates sexuality and strength. It has been performed around the globe in multitudes of languages, empowering whole communities to combat gender-based violence and raise funds for local charities.

Valentine’s Concert | Parkersburg Choral Society | Sunday, February 16 | 3:00 – 4:00 PM

The Parkersburg Choral Society will perform their annual Valentine’s Day concert with music from several popular eras from the 40’s to modern-day. The program will also include several talented soloists.

Valentine’s Tea | Unicorn Wine Guild | Saturday, February 15 | 2 – 4 PM

Enjoy afternoon tea with friends or sweethearts with this Valentine’s themed tea. It will consist of soup or appetizer, a three-tier tray of savories and sweets and gourmet tea. $20 per person plus tip and tax. Make your reservation by Thursday, February 13.

VFW Valentines Show | VFW Post 1212 | Saturday, February 15 | 8 – 10 PM

Come out for a night full of laughs, drinks and entertainment. Host Danny Ray will introduce headliners Lindsey Williams and Nick Griffith, with special guests Justin Weis and Timmy Evans. Tickets are $10 at the door.

