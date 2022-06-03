The PAC 713 Market is excited to bring small venue performances to their space. On Saturday, June 11 the 2022 West Virginia Folk Artist of the Year is coming to the Parkersburg Art Center’s shop at 7:00 p.m. as part of his statewide storytelling tour.

Join storyteller Adam Booth in concert as he presents historical West Virginia tales featuring Tony Beaver, our native son lumberjack in a program called The Tall Tales of Tony Beaver! The program is free and open to the public.

Adam says, “The stories are suitable for a general audience (ages mid-elementary school through late adulthood), so bring the family and friends. On this tour I will be sharing old, rarely heard West Virginia tall tales about our giant lumberjack.”

Adam is touring the state on this tour making stops in Parkersburg, Huntington, Wheeling, Grafton, Fairmont and Capon Bridge. This program is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.

You can find out more about Adam by visiting www.adam-booth.com or following him on Instagram.

“We are excited to bring live performances to our new shop space,” says Jennifer Carpenter, Gift Shop Manager. “We use the rear of the shop for some of our art classes and last month we featured a young singer/songwriter, Ryann Renae. The space worked really well for an audience of about 50 people.”

“When we started planning for the renovation of 713 Market Street, we knew that we wanted it to be the Art Center’s gift shop but we also knew that we needed part of it to remain a multi-purpose space,” says Jessie Siefert, Managing Director of the Parkersburg Art Center. “Hosting small performances is just what we had in mind!”

The PAC 713 Market is the Parkersburg Art Center’s gift shop featuring all regionally made fine art and artful gifts and is located beside the Parkersburg Art Center.

There is free parking on the street or in the Art Center’s lots along 8th Street between Market and Juliana Streets. For more information call 304-485-3859 or visit the website.