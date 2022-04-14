Celebrate someone who has made a difference. Sponsor a flower basket.

Every year, Marietta Main Street hangs flower baskets on the lampposts in downtown Marietta and Historic Harmar Village. Over time as Marietta’s downtown district grew with new businesses and new programs, the organization also grew its downtown flower program which now installs 360 hanging flower baskets full of petunias throughout the commercial district.

Marietta Main Street’s 2022 Flower Campaign has begun! The organization is confident that this summer will be one where tourists flock to Marietta, shoppers and diners are out and about supporting local businesses, and events bring folks from across the Mid-Ohio Valley to downtown Marietta to enjoy the community’s river views and fun festivities.

“Downtown flower baskets are a visible representation of the work we do downtown,” said MMS Board President Aleece Dye. “Without the fundraising for these flower baskets, the project would not be possible. We have been able to extend their reach and add new baskets each year and expand into Harmar. Every dollar raised matters!”

The nonprofit is asking individuals, organizations, and businesses to join their efforts to beautify the historic, vibrant downtown. Flower baskets can be sponsored In Honor of or In Memory of anyone of the sponsor’s choosing, or an individual business or organization can sponsor a basket.

Basket sponsors will be listed on Marietta Main Street’s beautification webpage and also have a tag displayed for each sponsored basket on a downtown lamppost throughout the summer.

Each basket sponsorship is $75 and sponsors have the option to contribute an additional $25 as a donation to Marietta Main Street in support of the nonprofit’s mission to continue revitalizing downtown and doing their part to bring the Marietta community together.

The deadline to sponsor downtown lampposts is Monday, April 25th. Anyone interested in joining Main Street’s effort to celebrate community and beautify downtown can learn more and sponsor a basket at www.mariettamainstreet.org/beautification.

A local 501c3 non-profit organization located in Marietta, Ohio, Marietta Main Street is focused solely on revitalizing downtown Marietta, OH through community and economic development strategies. Through our downtown revitalization efforts, we are committed to bringing people together to preserve, enhance, and enjoy Downtown Marietta. By investing in the heart of our community – downtown – we grow our local economy and improve the quality of life for residents. Learn more at mariettamainstreet.org.