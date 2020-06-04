First Friday returns to Marietta tomorrow evening with a celebration of local artists, small businesses, and community. While much of the festivities will take place virtually so that shoppers can participate from the safety and comfort of their own home, many downtown shops and restaurants will be open late and are looking forward to welcoming customers back into their business.

“As we start a new summer in Marietta with our June First Friday, let’s celebrate,” said Marietta Main Street Board President, Tim Glover. “It’s been a long few months and people are ready to enjoy our downtown again. While life is not back to normal, I am hopeful that residents will take time to appreciate what we have here in Marietta and support our businesses as they adjust and learn to serve the community with new precautions.”

Andy’s Toy Chest, Hive Alive, and Peddler of Dreams Art Space for Children will be open until 9:00 pm, while American Flags and Poles, Jeremiah’s Coffee Shop, Threadz, Teri Ann’s and Wit & Whimzy will be open until 8:00 pm.

“We are excited about the return of First Fridays, and Art Walks are a perennial favorite. Wit & Whimzy proudly supports local and regional artists, and we’ll be featuring the work of those artists during our 8:00 pm Facebook Live,” said owner Laura Pytlik. “During First Friday and Saturday, anyone who spends $75 or more on art will receive a $10 gift certificate to use or share.”

Jeremiah’s Coffee House will be celebrating their 5th Anniversary this First Friday. “Karen keeps repeating the old business adage, ‘It takes five to stay alive!’ It’s hard to believe we have been here five years already and yet, if it could happen to this family owned business, it has happened to us,” said Jocelyn Adelsperger, Jeremiah’s Director of Sales and Marketing. “Through it all, one thing remains: Faith. Faith in our community and faith in this coffee shop that just keeps growing.”

Bagels at Jeremiah’s Coffee Shop

To celebrate this milestone, Jeremiah’s will have a special $5 menu, limited edition 5th Anniversary t-shirts, and a new offering of gluten-free baked goods throughout the next week. Friday evening, Emleigh’s and Mama B’s will be set up for an in-store Pop-Up from 3:00 to 7:00 pm.

Many restaurants will be open for indoor (and outdoor!) dining, including Over the Moon Pub & Pizza who will be open until 10:00 pm with dine-in specials and hosting a local artist. 740 Social, a new speakeasy-style restaurant and lounge opening on Front Street next month, will be hosting walking tours from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. Over on Second Street, Rockstar Wellness will be conducting class demos from 5:30 to 7:00 pm in their front window.

Online, Marietta Main Street will be hosting a virtual art walk on their website featuring art and items from Just A Jar Design Press, Kraft Nine, Mallory Walsh, and Jeremiah’s Coffee House with music provided by local bands Cutler Station and OYO.

In addition, Facebook Lives are scheduled throughout the evening, including Marietta College’s Department of Music at 5:30 pm, Dad’s Primitive Workbench at 7:00 pm, Wit & Whimzy at 8:00 pm, and concluding with a Virtual Cash Mob featuring Gold Line Jewelers.

Whether shoppers tune in virtually or head downtown, Marietta Main Street hopes First Friday is an opportunity for the community to come back together.

“Unfortunately over the last few months we’ve endured what life might be like without foot traffic and small businesses in our commercial district,” said Cristie Thomas, Interim Executive Director for Marietta Main Street. “Now that businesses are reopening and preparing for customers again, it’s important that our community comes out to support all things local as much as they can.”