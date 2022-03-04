It’s First Friday, and downtown Marietta will be open late tonight with plenty of activities for everyone. On the Armory Lawn, United Way will have Kids Central and Artsbridge will provide Mardi Gras masks to decorate and take home. Peoples Bank Theatre will be on hand, playing music videos of The Mavericks to promote their upcoming show. They will be giving away tickets to the March 11th show to a few lucky people!

Over The Moon Pub & Pizza will have live music with Ethan Timm from 6-10 pm, and $2 slices of cheese and pepperoni pizza. The featured cocktail will be the Wicked Little Leprechaun, and they’ll be broadcasting the Marietta College Men’s Basketball team in the first round of the OAC Championship. The Cozy Kitchen is hosting a delicious Prix Fixe dinner, with a 7:00 seating by reservation. They will also have pop-ups with local hand crafters and bakers. At Jeremiah’s Coffee House, a new selfie station will be revealed, and Valley Echoes will be performing. There will also be special treats, Girl Scout cookie sales and a pop-up with Farm Girl Creations. At 740 Social, customers can enjoy new St. Patrick’s Day cocktails.

Many shops will be featuring sales and special promotions. American Flags and Poles and Threadz Boutique are offering 15% discounts to customers wearing Marietta College gear, and Threadz is also hosting local photographer Bruce Wunderlich. Wit & Whimzy is offering 10% discount for wearing Marietta College gear, and a free gift for purchases of $50 or more. At Andy’s Toy Chest, Hugh Askew will have a tie dye pop-up and Marietta Adventure Company is offering Buy One Get One Half Off their Goodr sunglasses. Teri Ann’s is excited to host Lela’s Vintage Jewelry along with their Liverpool Denim trunk show. Sugar Maple Boutique is serving up mimosas and cookies, and offering big discounts on select designs. At Hive Alive, visitors can see new art on display and for sale by original Ohio artists. They will have their spring honey available and are giving 10% discounts to seniors and anyone with a Marietta College ID.

Downtown First Friday events take place the first Friday of every month from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. January through December. Highlights of these events include shops open late, local artists and musicians, area organizations, and various happenings tied into the theme of the First Friday.

Each First Friday is a celebration of our local community and an opportunity for locals, tourists, and area groups to show their support for our town, have fun, and enjoy the beauty of vibrant, historic downtown Marietta!