Marietta Main Street is filling downtown with live, local music this Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. for First Friday: Shamrock & Roll, sponsored by The Adelphia Music Hall. In line with the theme, local musicians will be set up in downtown shops and St. Patrick’s Day flair will be on display. Each First Friday is a celebration of the local community and an opportunity for locals, tourists, and area groups to support local businesses, have fun and enjoy the beauty of vibrant, historic downtown Marietta.

Eight downtown businesses will be hosting live music, including Hive Alive, Jeremiah’s Coffee House, Just A Jar Design Press, Rockstar Wellness, The Original Pizza Place, The River Town Grill, Top Drawer Furniture & Design, and Wit & Whimzy.

“We love hosting live music and are excited to have Justin Arthur in Wit & Whimzy from 5-7:00 pm.,” said Laura Pytlik, Owner of Wit & Whimzy. “It gives the musicians a chance to engage with people, and visitors enjoy listening and meeting the performers up close.”

Shoppers who are one of the first 25 people at any participating location can grab a punch card. Those who visit all eight locations and get their card punched will receive ½ off admission to The Adelphia Music Hall’s 9:00 pm show featuring William Matheny with Horseburner. While this is an added bonus, all can enjoy free live music and the many festivities happening throughout the evening.

We have something special here in our downtown, and it’s here because of the support from our community. Bobby Rosenstock, Just A Jar Design Press

“Before I had a business downtown, we loved walking downtown for First Fridays. We would bump into friends and neighbors walking around. We enjoyed being able to support local businesses and see downtown bustling,” said Bobby Rosenstock, Owner of Just A Jar Design Press. Now as a business owner, he said, it means so much more being on the receiving end of that support from the community. “We try to be a place where friends can gather, and enjoy some music and art. We have something special here in our downtown, and it’s here because of the support from our community.”

While it is Marietta Main Street’s hope that First Fridays bring shoppers downtown to support local businesses, the goal is to provide a fun and festive atmosphere that can be enjoyed by the whole family. As part of a new partnership in 2020, The United Way Alliance of the MOV will be hosting Kid Central on the Armory Lawn. Every First Friday, staff will be on-site with a full setup of fun, games, activities, and more just for kids. This month, kids can look forward to rock painting, shamrock stamping, and a kids dance party all night long.

This just encourages more families to come out and take part in this great community event. Stacy DeCicco, The United Way Alliance of the MOV

“We are so excited to be a part of the first Fridays Fridays in 2020. Being able to collaborate with Marietta Main Street to bring Kids Central to the first Friday lineup is fantastic!” said Stacy DeCicco, Executive Director of The United Way Alliance of the MOV. “It’s wonderful to see an element that is really tailor-made for kids; we think this just encourages more families to come out and take part in this great community event. We are really pleased that Marietta Mainstreet chose us to help deliver this programming and we’re very much looking forward to rest the year. We have some great kids activities in store.”

This month’s First Friday festivities also include celebrations of local fine artists. The Riverside Artists Gallery will be hosting the annual Mid-Ohio Valley High School Art Show featuring the artwork of over 75 budding artists from the community. Shoppers will have an opportunity to meet these young artists and enjoy light refreshments. Meanwhile, over at Wit & Whimzy, Marietta College student Leah Seaman will be showcasing her unique and artful hand-painted apparel.

“Small business ownership and creativity go hand in hand; when we support local artists and musicians, we support local innovators and talent in Marietta,” said Interim Executive Director Cristie Thomas. “Our downtown music scene contributors in big ways to the quality of life of our town. We hope the community can come out and show support for the talented musicians performing during First Friday.”