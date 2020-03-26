The Athens City-County Health Department confirms the first clinical COVID-19 case in Athens County.

The first COVID-19 case has been confirmed in Athens County. The Athens City-County Health Department is conducting case investigations with the patient’s close contacts. The patient is currently recovering in isolation at home. Our hearts go out to those who are struggling with the virus.

As we continue through the COVID-19 outbreak, we encourage the public to help us slow the movement of the virus. We still strongly recommend the continued practice of social distancing, frequent hand washing, keeping surfaces clean, and staying home if you are ill. Local businesses that are not an essential service, are strongly recommended to close or have employees work from home, if possible.

If you are experiencing respiratory symptoms and are preparing to see a doctor, call your physician’s office, urgent care, or emergency department before arriving for care. Let them know that you believe you are experiencing symptoms related to the COVID-19 virus. Your doctor can determine if you need to be tested.

We understand that this is a difficult time for many people. People who become ill will need our empathy and concern. Many community partners in Athens County have rallied to provide meals, share resources, and volunteer to help others. We are grateful for all of the support that has been seen and unseen in our communities. We know that the pandemic will end and routines will return to normal.

USE TRUSTED SOURCES. The potential for misinformation and rumors during times of high-profile global events/public health threats is high. Verify information before trusting.

The Ohio Department of Health call center is open for specific questions about COVID-19, 1-833-4 ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). For Athens-specific questions regarding COVID-19, contact the Athens City-County Health Department at 740-592-4431. For the most recent information regarding COVID-19, visit the Athens City-County Health Department websitewww.athenspublichealth.organd Facebook page, twitter@acchd_oh, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,www.cdc.gov, and the Ohio Department of Health Coronavirus page,www.coronavirus.ohio.gov.