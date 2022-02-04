Eramet Marietta, Inc., recently established a new scholarship with the Washington State Community College (WSCC) Foundation. With a $10,000 gift, the organization created The Eramet Group Foundation Scholarship as a way to honor past and future generations of the Eramet Group.

“Making our community a better place is a core element of the Eramet Group social responsibility commitment,” said Stefanie Nelson, Treasurer of Eramet Marietta, Inc. “Many seeds of knowledge have been passed down from generation to generation of Eramet steelworkers at the Marietta facility. Work ethic and group commitment have allowed this facility to maintain and prosper throughout the generations. The continued support and development of the youth of our surrounding Marietta community is crucial to future success of our community.”

Marc Mounier-Vehier, Eramet Marietta’s CEO, said that the company established the scholarship as a way to encourage students to pursue higher education. “Access to education should not be a burden, it should be an opportunity.”

The Eramet Group Foundation Scholarship is an endowed fund that will annually benefit a student in good standing with financial need. “Hard work ethic, education, and transfer of knowledge to future generations will continue for many more years with the addition of this scholarship,” said Nelson. She added that the company is committed to supporting the college and joins in celebrating the institution’s 50th anniversary. Nelson went on to challenge other community members to “join us in honoring our past and moving forward for our future during this special 50-year celebration by establishing their own scholarship or contributing to this one.”

The Eramet Group Foundation Scholarship is an additional resource to be added to the existing Eramet Marietta Employee Family Scholarship that provides a scholarship to a child of a current employee of Eramet who is enrolled full-time in a degree or certificate program at WSCC.

