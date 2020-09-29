Every year the young and young at heart dress up in their favorite costume and stroll down Market Street collecting goodies and participating in activities at our annual family-friendly Halloween event, Monster Mash. This year due to the continued restrictions on mass gatherings, we must cancel the event. In place of Monster Mash, we will be holding a Virtual Halloween Costume Contest so everyone can still experience the fun of dressing up for family and friends.

Here’s how it will work:

From October 26 through October 31, dress up in your cutest, scariest, or most original costume. Take a selfie or have someone snap your picture.

Email your photo to jessica@downtownpkb.com. by 11 p.m. on October 31. Include the first and last name of the person in the photo, along with the age category. Only one entry per person.

A panel of judges will review submissions and choose the winners. Winners will be announced the week of November 2. Prizes will be awarded.To review contest rules, go to our Facebook page (@downtownpkb) or to our website (downtownpkb.com).

Thank you to CareSource, United Bank, and the United Way Alliance of the MOV for their sponsorship of this event.

Downtown PKB, a Main Street Community, promotes downtown Parkersburg, fosters economic opportunity and creates community vitality. The goal is to create a vibrant commercial district that will provide downtown businesses, workers, and nearby residents with the goods and services they need, as well as create educational, entertainment, and tourism opportunities.